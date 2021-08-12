Luster's Pink Moisture Maintenance Collection Adds Five New Must-Have Ultra-Hydrating Products to your Daily Hair Care Routine

Moisture Maintenance , added under the brand's new 'Essentials' category, is a range of five products for all hair textures formulated with plant proteins and other ultra-hydrating certified organic ingredients that can be used for daily care or during your next wash day to replenish moisture to dry or dull hair and prevent against breakage. All products in this range are free of parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, silicones, and mineral oil.

"With the introduction of our Moisture Maintenance collection we wanted to bridge the gap in her routine between wash days to provide true maintenance products that protect her hair regardless of what style she chooses to wear," said Resa B. Luster, senior brand manager and third generation Luster executive at Luster Products.

"Most in-between wash day products typically focus on styling versus care and through this new collection we are able to offer her options for both so she no longer has to sacrifice the health of her hair," she added.

The Luster's Pink Moisture Maintenance collection includes:

Growth & Scalp Relief Natural Oil Moisturizing Lotion (8.5oz - $8.29 ) – This soothing scalp elixir provides a calming sensation that nourishes and hydrates while also stimulating hair growth. It can be used daily to calm scalp irritation and provide instant relief when wearing a variety of styles.



The Growth & Scalp Relief Natural Oil Moisturizing Lotion is formulated with Certified Organic Coconut and Olive Oils, Shea Butter , Castor Oil, Peppermint Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamins.





The Repair & Strengthen Natural Oil Moisturizing Lotion is formulated with Certified Organic Coconut and Olive Oils, Shea Butter , Avocado Oil, Plant Protein and Vitamins.





The Super Hydrate & Shine Masque is formulated with Avocado Oil, Mango and Shea Butters .





The Repair & Strengthen Masque is formulated with Certified Coconut and Olive Oils, Shea Butter , Plant Protein, Vitamins and Botanical Extracts.





The Hold & Shine Perfecting Gel is formulated with Certified Organic Olive Oil, Argan Oil and Panthenol.

The Moisture Maintenance collection launched direct to thousands of consumers via a strategic partnership with natural hair subscription service curlBOX in July 2021 and is currently available, exclusively at LusterProducts.com.



Other products from Luster's Pink, including its Classics, Shea Butter Coconut Oil, and Natural Oil Blends collections can also be found at LusterProducts.com, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, and at beauty supply stores nationwide.

About Luster's Pink

Since 1967, Luster's Pink® has provided daily hair care and styling products for all hair types and textures beginning with its now iconic Pink Oil Moisturizer hair lotion from the Pink classic collection as well as its Pink Kids line and Shea Butter Coconut Oil collection. All Luster's Pink products are formulated with the best performing ingredients to moisturize, strengthen and shield hair against damage. For more information about Luster's Pink, visit www.LusterProducts.com. You can also join the Luster's Pink conversation on Facebook.com/LustersPink, Instagram (@LustersPink) and Twitter (@LustersPink). To start your own conversation about the brand social media, use its official #LustersPink hashtag.

