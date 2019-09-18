Lustgarten Walk--Paramus Reaches Milestone for Pancreatic Cancer Research

WOODBURY, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Lustgarten Foundation and walk leader Jeanne Weber on Sunday, September 22nd, for the annual Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey. The walk, now in its thirteenth year, has raised more than $2 million for pancreatic cancer research since inception.

Team Weber at the Lustgarten Walk -- Paramus

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate in the single digits and has no early detection tests, no effective long-term treatments and, unless the cancer is surgically removed in its earliest stages, no cure. This year, more than 56,000 cases will be diagnosed and almost 46,000 people will die from pancreatic cancer in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1,300 New Jersey residents will die from this disease this year. Working to change these statistics, the Lustgarten Foundation directs one hundred percent of every dollar raised to pancreatic cancer research, which will go to advancing research aimed at early detection methods, better treatments, and ultimately, a cure for pancreatic cancer.

Jeanne Weber became involved with the Lustgarten Foundation after she lost her husband, Ron, an avid runner and swimmer, to pancreatic cancer 16 months after he was diagnosed. The tragic loss inspired Jeanne to take action and start a walk in her community to raise awareness and funding for this disease.

"I wanted to start this walk not only to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, but to create a day that would bring hope to patients, survivors, and their loved ones," said Jeanne. That hope and positive attitude is something her late husband embodied during his diagnosis and what she wants to share with other people. "My hope is that a blood test will become available, so that people can get screened for pancreatic cancer and not have to suffer the same loss that my family and I have," she said. "That's what I'm working toward and why I want to raise as much money as possible with each year of this walk."

Building upon the success of the Foundation's first dedicated research laboratory at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, the Lustgarten Foundation has opened additional pancreatic cancer research laboratories at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Johns Hopkins. Together, these facilities position the Foundation as the only non-profit in the country to have four labs dedicated to pancreatic cancer research, which means more resources, time and talent are being put toward this disease.

The Lustgarten Walk—Paramus will begin with registration at 8:30 am and the walk at 10:00 am. Participants will walk a 1-mile loop around Bergen Community College. Bring friends and family out for a day of awareness, raffles, and food. For more information and to register, visit www.lustgartenwalkparamus.org or call 1.866.789.1000.

About the Lustgarten Foundation

The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world. Based in Woodbury, N.Y., the Foundation's mission is to cure pancreatic cancer by funding scientific and clinical research related to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of pancreatic cancer; providing research information and clinical support services to patients, caregivers and individuals at high risk; and increasing public awareness and hope for those dealing with this disease. Since its inception, Lustgarten Foundation has directed $186 million to research and has assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100% of your donation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For more information, visit www.lustgarten.org.

