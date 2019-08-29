Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland Appoints New President/CEO

"The search committee was fortunate to have a number of highly qualified and talented candidates to consider," said Wanda Lynn, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland. "Jeff's collaborative style and experience with strategic initiatives will be an asset in leading us into the future. The Board is excited for what lies ahead under Jeff's leadership."

Branch joins Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland with nearly 20 years of senior living leadership experience. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Senior Living and the Institute on Aging for Mather LifeWays, Evanston, Ill. There, he oversaw operations of two continuing care retirement communities and a rental community, and was part of the team leading pre-construction efforts for a new 300-unit life plan community and the expansion of a life plan community that included new villa homes and additional skilled nursing and assisted living units. As Vice President of Operations for Sunrise Senior Living, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of 37 senior living communities with 5,500 residents and 4,800 employees.

"I am excited to join an organization with a strong reputation for quality and a deep commitment to its mission and values," said Branch. "My commitment to high-quality standards for older adults, strong community partnerships, collaboration and innovation is a perfect match for what already lives here. I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated team to enrich the lives of the people who live and work here, while being a good neighbor and trusted resource in the communities we serve."

SOURCE Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland