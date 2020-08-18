Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland Strengthens Leadership Team

"Mary Ann and Cyndi's appointments recognize our commitment to the growth and success of our organization and our mission to serve a new generation of seniors," said President and CEO Jeff Branch, who was appointed by LSMMD's board of directors in 2019. "Their expertise rounds out an already seasoned and visionary leadership team and strengthens our in-house communications and recruitment capabilities."

Costin oversees the integrated communications strategy and brand management plan for both communities and LSMMD's corporate entity. In addition to managing public and media relations, social media, and web/digital content, she leads initiatives to drive awareness, engagement and brand loyalty; oversees reputation management and crisis communications, manages internal/external company communications and collaborates with leaders to build a strong workplace culture and cultivate relationships within the local community.

Before serving as director of marketing for Salisbury Management, Inc., Pikesville, Md., Costin worked as senior marketing and communications manager at Howard County General Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, in Columbia, Md. She was digital marketing administrator at Carroll Community College, in Westminster, Md. where she established and led the college's digital marketing strategies and taught digital and social media classes.

Costin earned a Master of Science degree in marketing from The Johns Hopkins-Cary Business School in Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

For more than 20 years Goodman has led human resource initiatives supporting recruitment innovation, talent management and performance management. Her chief responsibility is creating and implementing a recruitment strategy that attracts and retains quality team members who believe in the organization's mission, values and principles. She is also establishing mutually beneficial community/vendor partnerships and initiatives for new employee orientation.

Previously, Goodman was a talent acquisition manager for Brightkey, Annapolis, Md., and director of recruitment for PEI Staffing Agency, LLC in Pikesville, Md. Goodman has an associate degree in computer programming technology from The Programming and Systems Institute, Baltimore, Md.

SOURCE Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland