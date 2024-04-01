Lutris Pharma Appoints Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Moshe "Mori" Arkin to Its Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced the appointment Moshe "Mori" Arkin, a life sciences and pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Founder and Chairman of Arkin Holdings, to its Board of Directors.

"Mori is one of Israel's most successful life sciences and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs with an extraordinary background spanning decades in the industry," stated Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Founder of Lutris Pharma. "Arkin Bio Ventures has been an investor in Lutris Pharma since its inception and has been a steadfast supporter of the Company, ever since. We look forward to leveraging Mori's vast drug development and business expertise as we continue to advance our lead asset, LUT014, a novel topically applied B-Raf inhibitor which recently received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitor induced acneiform rash."

Mr. Arkin added, "I look forward to working more closely with Lutris Pharma's management team and Board as we work to fulfill our mission to improve anti-cancer therapy effectiveness, as well as the quality of life for patients who develop EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform lesions or radiation-induced dermatitis."

Mr. Arkin founded Arkin Holdings in 2009 and today owns a healthcare portfolio worth $1.5 billion through five investment arms, with holdings in some 20 Israeli companies developing pharmaceutical drugs and equipment. Previously Mr. Arkin headed Agis Industries Ltd., which he took over at age 19 from his late father, Ziama Arkin, and which he successfully grew into a leading dermatological company in the U.S. until its acquisition by Perrigo in 2005 for $818 million. He has extensive experience in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical drug products and has held leadership roles in several companies with significant ties to innovative and generic drug companies.

Mr. Arkin holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and philosophy from Tel Aviv University and has studied for several years at the university's Cohn Institute for the History and Philosophy of Science and Ideas.

Together with his wife Doris, Mr. Arkin has been involved in a broad range of social and cultural philanthropic ventures in Israel. In 2011, they formed the Arkin Family Foundation, which supports organizations and projects in education, arts and culture, welfare, healthcare, civil rights, and Jewish-Arab coexistence.

About Lutris Pharma

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and has successfully completed a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients.

