Lutris Pharma Presents Data From a Real-World Analysis of Skin Toxicity From EGFR Inhibitors - an Unmet Challenge, at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced the presentation of data from a real-world analysis of skin toxicity from EGFR inhibitors and the associated unmet challenge, in an e-poster at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting being held March 17-21, in New Orleans, LA. The analysis was supported, in part, by Lutris Pharma and the intramural research program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Isaac Brownell, M.D, Ph.D., Senior Investigator, Chief, Dermatology Branch, National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, stated "The real-world data, collected from more than 5,000 patients, as published in the IQVIA database and analyzed by Trinity, confirms that a meaningful percentage of cancer patients treated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors develop a serious/severe rash. While such patients are commonly treated prophylactically with antibiotics, there is insufficient evidence to support its practice, leading to a significant unmet medical need."

"Preliminary results from Lutris' phase 2 trial of lead compound, LUT014, a topically applied, novel B-Raf inhibitor being studied in metastatic colorectal cancer patients (mCRC) treated with EGFR inhibitor therapy who have developed dose-limiting acneiform lesions, have been highly promising. As a result, we believe that LUT014 has the potential to become an important therapeutic for EGFRi induced skin toxicity and can have a tremendous impact for patients who currently have no other effective treatment options," added Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lutris Pharma.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: Real-world analysis of skin toxicity from EGFR inhibitors: an unmet challenge

Authors : Austin J. Jabbour , M.D., Noreen Mohsin , Ali Khan , Myra Zahee, Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Benjamin W. Corn , M.D., Isaac Brownell , M.D., Ph.D.

Presenting Author: Austin J. Jabbour, M.D., Resident Physician, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Department of Medicine.

EGFR inhibitors are approved for the treatment of multiple epithelial tumors and can be either biologics or small molecules. The use of EGFR inhibitors are often associated with adverse events including acneiform eruptions, paronychia, xerosis, and less commonly, hyperpigmentation, trichomegaly and telangiectasia. These rashes occur with both biologics (~62%) and small molecules (~57%) and patients are often prescribed antibiotics for rash prevention.

The analysis showed that the use of prophylactic antibiotics delayed, but did not prevent, EGFRi-associated rash. Global sales and claims data reflect large populations of EGFRi treated cancer patients, however real-world data from U.S. cancer patients using EGFRI's detects skin rash in 34%. However, clinical trial data and the FDA label suggests the rash occurs at a notably higher frequency than was measured in this study, suggesting under-reporting of rash diagnosis.

The poster will be available after the event on the "Events and Presentations" section of Lutris' website at: https://www.lutris-pharma.com/events-and-presentations/

About Lutris Pharma

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and has successfully completed a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.lutris-pharma.com.

