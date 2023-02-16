Lutris Pharma to Present at the 16th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum in March

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced that Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Founder of Lutris Pharma, will present a company overview, virtually, at the 16th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum on March 8, 2023.

The company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors March 8-10, 2023. Interested parties can schedule a meeting using the online conference platform after registering at https://www.sachsforum.com/16elsf-registration.html, or may contact Michael Miller at [email protected].

An archived replay of the company's presentation will be available after the event on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Lutris website at: https://www.lutris-pharma.com/events-and-presentations/

About Lutris Pharma

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and has successfully completed a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.lutris-pharma.com.

