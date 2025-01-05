Lutron’s New Caséta Smart Shade Offers State-of-the-Art Performance for $399

Bringing the comfort, convenience, and luxury of smart shades to more customers

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lutron Electronics, the trusted leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, announces the launch of Caséta smart shades. For over a decade, customers of Lutron smart shades have repeatedly praised the brand by saying "it just works." Lutron's new Caséta smart shades are the highest quality on the market for under $400. Caséta shades are tested to perform for 10+ years of use and backed by an industry leading warranty. They move quietly in near-perfect unison and work with more smart home brands than any other shade on the market.

The First Leading Smart Lighting Brand to Control Natural and Artificial Light in the Mass Market

Caséta shades make it easy to control sunlight using schedules, in wall controls, remotes, the Lutron app, or voice commands. Create layered lighting by supplementing natural light with smart control of lamps and overhead fixtures. Set the right mood in your space for every occasion, whether reading a novel or entertaining friends for the big game. Caséta smart shades work seamlessly with all the major smart home brands on the market including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and more.

The Joy of Smart Shades for Less

Lutron's shades––known around the world for quality and performance––are now available for under $400. To bring this product to life Lutron re-engineered core product technology, reimagined the supply chain, and streamlined operations, resulting in a smart shade with industry leading performance at a lower cost. Caséta smart shades are priced at $399 for all shades up to 48 inches wide by 80 inches high, which covers most residential window needs. Blackout options are available for an additional $30. Larger custom sizes are available in widths up to 96 inches and lengths up to 104 inches at an additional cost.

Smart Shades Have Never Been This Simple

Go from inspiration to install with Lutron's simplest design process, fast shipping time, and easy, wire-free set up. Caséta smart shades make selection easier by offering thoughtfully simple choices that fit the décor of any home. Choose from roller or honeycomb style shades, white or grey color, and light filtering or blackout fabric. The Caséta smart roller shade features an exposed roll, giving any window a sleek, modern aesthetic. Shades are shipped right to your home and can be installed in as little as 15 minutes with only four screws––making Caséta shades the smart choice for your next DIY home improvement project.

Caséta shades are available exclusively through the Caséta website to U.S. based customers, orders will open on January 5th, 2025 and begin shipping February 2025. To learn more about Caséta smart shades visit casetawireless.com/smart-shades.

About Lutron Electronics

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions – including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira – are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

