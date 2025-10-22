Luttrell Staffing Group Names Melissa Van Huss as Chief Financial Officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group is proud to announce the promotion of Melissa Van Huss to Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2025.

Van Huss assumes the role following her exemplary service as Director of Finance, a position she first held upon joining the organization in 2020. Her demonstrated growth and leadership within the organization led to her most recent appointment as Controller.

Over the years, Van Huss has been a key player at Luttrell Staffing Group; she has exemplified the company's core values of excellence, grit, integrity and service. In 2023, she was nominated by her peers and named the 'Support Staff Employee of the Year'.

Van Huss graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting in 2004. She then worked as an auditor for a regional public accounting firm for 7 years, gaining experience in audits of employee benefit plans, for-profits and nonprofits. She earned the certified public accountant (CPA) designation in 2008 and served in accounting management positions for several years before beginning her career with Luttrell Staffing Group.

"In general, the Chief Financial Officer role has evolved over the years. It has shifted from a strong focus on accounting and financial reporting to a more strategic, forward-looking position," said Van Huss. "I'm most excited about the opportunity to spend more time with employees throughout the company. Our most valuable asset is our people, so gaining insight and perspective from them is a priority." This perspective reflects Luttrell's guiding belief of 'Making People Matter Most'.

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm founded in 1993 with the mission "To cultivate people and build relationships through excellence in staffing". We are committed to Making People Matter Most and always delivering the highest levels of service in all we do. Through a network of more than 35 branches, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, direct-hire staffing and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services. Founded by David Luttrell, the company – with the help of David's brother Marty and Marty's wife, Lana, who later joined as partners – has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has additional branches in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, South Carolina and California.

