Lutz adds Bailey Stout, Expanding its Reach in the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently added Bailey Stout to its Tech division. He will work from Sioux City, Iowa, to assist clients in that region. This strategic hire not only enhances our local support capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service and dedication to fostering strong partnerships throughout the Siouxland area and the Midwest.

Stout joins the firm as a Service Desk Engineer in the Lutz Tech division. He specializes in advanced technical problem-solving, network systems maintenance, and company-wide IT support operations. His responsibilities extend to managing priority incidents and strengthening client relationships to optimize technical processes and operational outcomes. Graduating from Western Iowa Tech Community College, Bailey received his associate's degree in cybersecurity.

