Lutz Financial adds Adriane Washburn to Grand Island Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and an affiliate of Lutz, recently added Adriane Washburn to its Grand Island office.

Washburn joins the firm as an Investment Advisor. She specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning, investment advisory, and retirement planning services for high-net-worth individuals and families. Adriane is a longstanding member of the Grand Island community and currently serves as a board member of the CHI/Saint Francis Hospital Foundation. She brings over 16 years of financial planning experience to the team.

Based in Nebraska, Lutz Financial offers financial planning and investment advisory services to individuals, endowments, and foundations, as well as retirement plan services to small and medium-sized businesses. Their approach is rooted in Midwestern values, emphasizing relatability and integrity. Lutz Finacial's highly credentialed team of advisors focuses on every aspect of your financial world, working to preserve capital and grow assets through evidence-based, objective advice.

"We are excited to extend the physical presence of our talented investment advisors to Grand Island, allowing us to better serve clients in the area," said Justin Vossen, CFP®, Investment Advisor and Principal at Lutz Financial. "Adriane's extensive experience and dedication make her a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to her positive impact on our clients and the community."

ABOUT LUTZ FINANCIAL

Lutz Financial is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and an affiliate of Lutz, a leading Midwest business solutions firm. Lutz Financial utilizes a holistic approach by combining comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services. While we believe that, in most instances, your financial future will be best served with a plan; our investment advisory services are also offered as a stand-alone service.

Lutz Financial specializes in advising an elite group of individuals, endowments, foundations, and small to medium-sized business retirement plans. We offer professional financial counseling and investment management services for a fee.

Contact: Brooke Sorensen

Telephone: (402) 827-2083

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lutz