Lutz M&A Advises Brokers Clearing House on its Acquisition by Integrity Marketing Group

Lutz M&A was the exclusive financial advisor to Brokers Clearing House on its acquisition by Integrity Marketing Group. Tweet this

"We really enjoyed working with Bill Kenedy and the Lutz M&A team," said Dan Allison, Managing Partner at Brokers Clearing House. "They were able to help us navigate the deal from due diligence to final closing. We are very happy with the results of the transaction. M&A can be a long and confusing process and we are grateful to have a partner like Lutz on our side."

Commenting on the transaction for Lutz M&A, Bill Kenedy said, "We appreciated the opportunity to work with Dan Allison and the BCH team on this transaction. Integrity made perfect sense as a buyer as they shared the same goal of connecting clients with the best opportunities for securing their financial wellbeing. We believe the combination of BCH and Integrity will produce great solutions for their customers nation-wide."

About Lutz M&A, LLC: Lutz M&A is a Nebraska-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, serving lower middle-market businesses in the Midwest across a range of industries. Lutz M&A is committed to providing its clients with a comprehensive, skilled and professional marketing process not typically available to smaller market companies. For more information, visit www.lutz.us.

