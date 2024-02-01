Lutz Talent Launches Engineering Search & Staffing Services

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, is expanding its Talent division's search and staffing services to include engineering roles.

Chris Bouchard, Shareholder at Lutz Talent, stated, "We have identified a growing demand for highly-skilled engineering professionals within the industry. Our unique approach to fulfilling this need is through our one-year placement guarantee, coupled with our ability to leverage the extensive knowledge and resources of the Lutz Network, which has a strong presence in the construction, architecture, and engineering fields."

With a commitment to helping companies find the perfect skillset to match their unique needs, Lutz Talent utilizes a comprehensive approach to get the strongest candidate on board by:

Thoroughly learning about your business, objectives, and challenges.

Prioritizing confidentiality, integrity, and open dialogue while never underestimating the value of a relationship.

Expertly vetting applicants using leading-edge, evidence-based assessment tools.

Engaging in real-world conversation to identify the ideal candidate based on industry-specific skill sets, cultural fit, cognitive ability, and more.

Learn more about Lutz Talent's Search & Staffing services here: https://www.lutz.us/talent-services/search-and-staffing

ABOUT LUTZ

Lutz is a business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten economic and organizational success. Our experienced team provides accounting, financial, talent, M&A, and technology services. We work to simplify complexities, help make critical business decisions, and focus on the things that are truly important to you. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. That's our promise: to mind what matters. Learn more at www.lutz.us.

Contact: Brooke Sorensen

Telephone: (402) 827-2083

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lutz