Lutzie 43 Foundation Brings Safe Driving Summit to Calhoun High School

Students Will Hear from Road Safety Experts Just Before Holiday Travel Season Begins

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation will present a Safe Driving Summit at Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia, on Friday, November 21. The end of the year marks an increase in road traffic accidents as people travel for the holidays, so it is an ideal time to educate local students about the critical importance of making safe driving choices. The Summit will share impactful stories and lessons from real-world incidents and introduce students to the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative.

"Bringing the Safe Driving Summit to area high schools like Calhoun is a crucial part of our goal to inspire safer driving habits among young drivers across the region and supports our overarching mission to prevent distracted, impaired and unsafe driving," said Lutzie 43 Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen. "With each summit we are able to bring communities together to educate and empower students with the knowledge and tools they need, including the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative."

During the keynote address Lutzenkirchen will share the personal story of his son Philip's tragic death due to a distracted and impaired driving crash in 2014. Additionally, student attendees will hear from public safety specialists and statewide and local first responders.

"As educators, we are always looking for meaningful ways to help our students make safe, smart decisions—both in and out of the classroom," says Calhoun High School Principal Dr. Allison Eubanks. "Philip Lutzenkirchen's legacy and the 43 Key Seconds initiative align perfectly with our goal of protecting and preparing our students for life beyond high school."

All high school students will participate in interactive breakout sessions led by first responders, law enforcement officers, trauma and rehab care professionals and representatives from the trucking industry. Trucking and driving professionals will offer their unique perspectives on road safety, sharing insights with students and giving them the opportunity to step inside a big rig to experience the driver's vantage point. These breakout sessions will offer firsthand insights into the devastating consequences of unsafe driving behaviors and equip students with practical strategies to avoid such outcomes. At the close of the events, all students will receive a physical 43 Key which serves as a reminder to take 43 seconds before you drive to make sure you are prepared to make smart, safe choices behind the wheel.

"Beyond our students, my hope is that the Summit not only inspires meaningful conversations at home and also strengthens that partnership, encouraging shared accountability on the roads and a united commitment to keeping one another safe," added Dr. Eubanks.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 21, at Calhoun High School, 355 S. River Street in Calhoun, Georgia.

ABOUT CALHOUN CITY SCHOOLS:

Established in 1902, Calhoun City Schools is proud to be one of Georgia's Charter School Systems, celebrating more than 120 years of excellence in academics, arts, and athletics. That success continues today through strong community support and a shared commitment to helping every student thrive. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation