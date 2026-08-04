Lutzie 43 Foundation Prepares Students to Be Better Drivers and Passengers with Safe Driving Summit at Signal Mountain Middle/High School

The signature day-long Summit to be presented for the first time for students in Tennessee

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ending distracted, impaired and unsafe driving, will present a Safe Driving Summit at Signal Mountain Middle/High School on Tuesday, August 11. The event seeks to curb roadway incidents by educating high school students about the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving, and providing them with tools to make better decisions behind the wheel and in the car. This is first Summit in Tennessee, which capitalizes on the 40+ events and tens of thousands of students Lutzie 43 has reached through its Summits across the last four years.

The event begins with a keynote address from Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen who shares the story of his son, former Auburn University football standout Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving, and is followed by a series of breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals.

"Educating and reinforcing safe driving behaviors is one of the fastest and most effective ways to improve road safety, and students new to driving are the perfect audience to adopt the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative," says Mike Lutzenkirchen. "Hearing Philip's story, then learning what happens during and after a crash from our law enforcement and healthcare partners, provides them an eye-opening experience."

The students will start the day by hearing Lutzenkirchen's keynote and then will participate in four hands-on breakout sessions. They will learn what happens after a crash: at the scene from first responders, in the trauma bay with medical specialists and during recovery with rehabilitation providers. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

The Lutzenkirchen family created the Lutzie 43 Foundation and its 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative to carry on Philip's legacy. In memory of Philip's #43 football jersey at Auburn, the initiative asks drivers and passengers to take 43 Key Seconds to prepare before every drive by having a:

Clear Head: Ensure you have a clear head — one that is not affected by alcohol, drugs, emotions or fatigue.

Clear Hands: Ensure you have clear hands — send a text, adjust the radio and put all devices away so you can drive hands-free.

Clear Eyes: Set your sights on the road ahead. Do not look to the side at a passenger or at your phone.

Click it! Finally, click your seatbelt. It's the law and could save your life!

The Signal Mountain Middle/High School event will be supported by the following local partners. Informing students about healthcare will be Erlanger and Siskin Hospital. In trucking, presenting will be Tennessee Trucking Association Road Team Captains from McKee Foods and FedEx, with additional professional drivers from Tranco Logistics. First responders from Hamilton County EMS, Signal Mountain Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will also share with the students.

The Safe Driving Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, at Signal Mountain Middle/High School, 2650 Sam Powell Trail, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit www.lutzie43.org.

ABOUT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

The Signal Mountain Middle/High School, in Signal Mountain, Tennessee, opened in August 2008 after an almost 50-year effort by residents to have a high school located on Signal Mountain. Home of the Eagles, Signal Mountain has an enrollment of approximately 1,400 students in grades 6-12. Each of the school's outstanding faculty members is dedicated to helping students achieve their full potential. To learn more, visit smmhs.hcde.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation