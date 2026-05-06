Lutzie 43 Foundation Partners with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to Bring Safe Driving Summit to Two Dougherty County High Schools

Students Learn Lifesaving Road Safety Skills to End Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation, in collaboration with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, will host a Safe Driving Summit at Dougherty County High School in Albany, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, and at Monroe High School on Wednesday, May 13. The academically rigorous and relevant education provided by these schools make them an ideal setting for a Summit designed to inspire safer driving habits.

The Summits will introduce students to the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative and feature powerful presentations from road safety experts, first responders and individuals impacted by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving.

"Educating young drivers is one of the most meaningful ways we can reduce preventable tragedies on our roads," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "When schools focus on the students' learning both in school and out, the 43 Key Seconds message becomes even more impactful."

During the keynote address, Lutzenkirchen will share the story of his son, former Auburn University football standout Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. His testimony serves as a heartfelt reminder of the devastating consequences of unsafe driving decisions.

"Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century," said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable."

All students will participate in hands-on breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

At the conclusion of the event, each student will receive a physical 43 Key Seconds key — a tangible reminder to take 43 seconds to prepare before every drive by having a Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes and to Click it — committing to safe behaviors behind the wheel.

"As Dougherty County Coroner, I don't want to just pronounce deaths — I want to prevent them. Bringing in the Governor's Office of Highway Safety and Lutzie 43 Foundation is important to do just that. Programs like Lutzie 43 Safe Driving Summits don't just teach rules; they make the risks real," says Michael Fowler, Coroner of Dougherty County, who invited the Summits to the schools there. "When the message comes early and is delivered in a relatable way, it can reduce accidents, injuries, and even fatalities. Rather than waiting for tragedies to happen, this kind of initiative works to prevent them."

These events will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pearce Ave., Albany, GA 31701 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Monroe Comprehensive High School, 900 Lippitt Dr., Albany, GA 31701.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit www.lutzie43.org.

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY (GOHS):

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's mission is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads. For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org

ABOUT THE DOUGHERTY COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM:

The Dougherty County School System meets the academic and nonacademic needs of its students with rigorous and relevant educational experiences that equip them to succeed in life. Visit www.docoschools.org for more information.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation