Lutzie 43 Foundation Announces 20 Students as Prepared for Life Scholars

The Lutzie 43 Foundation grants scholarships to young leaders committed to serve as ambassadors for safe driving in their communities.

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation selected 20 college and high school students as recipients of the 2026 $4,300 Prepared for Life (PFL) Scholarship. Following review of more than 75 applications by board members and staff, the winners were announced at the tenth annual Lutzie 43 Golf Invitational. Including the newly announced 2026 class of PFL recipients, Lutzie 43 Foundation has distributed $662,900 in scholarships to 158 students.

The Prepared for Life (PFL) Scholarship is an annual award recognizing students who display exceptional character in service and leadership. The recipients are committed to serving as ambassadors for safe driving, actively promoting awareness among their peers and within their communities. Aligned with the Lutzie 43 Foundation's mission to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving, the scholarship highlights students' leadership achievements and potential, particularly their commitment to the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative.

Each student receives a $4,300 scholarship in honor of Philip Lutzenkirchen, who wore number 43 during his time on Auburn University's football team. The recipients are as follows:

Dominic D'Apice – Boyd Buchanan School

Hannah Grace Davis – University of Georgia

Audrey Greene – Lowndes High School

Tanner Griggs – Southside High School

Emma Gutman – West High School

Grayson Haygood – Pell City High School

Sophie Hortman – Lassiter High School

Savannah Hughes – Sardis High School

Xzavier Jackson – Kenwood Academy

Daisey Johnson – Georgia Military College

Lydia Jordan – Lee-Scott Academy

Grace Kweon – Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Makinley Lancaster – Morgan County High School

Lily Platt – Fayetteville High School

Kyleigh Saunders – Geneva County High School

Antoinette Selby – Brenau University

Anniston Taylor – Isabella High School

Margie Grace Wilder – Auburn University

Thomas Wingate – Eufaula High School

Cord Zellner – Lee Scott Academy

To be eligible for the PFL scholarship, students are required to sign the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Pledge, complete the Safeguarding Your Legacy Curriculum and submit an application including essay and video elements. Essays and videos describe their experiences with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, how they have been influenced by these experiences and how they have integrated safe driving habits into their daily lives.

"As we announce another group of PFL Scholarship winners, I am again struck by their leadership and strength of character," said Abby Forristall, Director of Events and Opportunity Management, Lutzie 43 Foundation. "These truly exceptional young leaders are saving lives with their commitment to spread the message of the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative to their peer groups and families. The Lutzie 43 Foundation is proud to support their educational journeys through these awards."

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a vehicle crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation