LUUM Launches Next-Gen AI-Powered Lash Robot

Simultaneous Lash Application to Cut Service Time by 75% As Company Announces Expansion With Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom In California, Texas, and New York

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUUM, Inc. , the trailblazing beauty-tech brand behind the world's first AI-powered lash extension robot, today announced the debut of its next-generation system – its fastest and most advanced lash robot yet – alongside plans for national retail expansion with Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty in four major markets by Q1 2026, with additional market growth on the horizon.

LUUM's next-generation lash robot marks a transformative leap for the category-defining brand – a major breakthrough in precision, speed, and scalability. With the ability to apply lashes to both eyes simultaneously, LUUM aims to reduce a full-set appointment to just 33 minutes – less than half the original 75-minute session and nearly one-third the time of traditional manual methods. This advancement will triple throughput for LUUM lash artists while elevating safety, consistency, and client comfort.

"This next-gen launch is more than an engineering feat – it's a leap forward for the entire beauty industry," said Jo Lawson, CEO of LUUM. "We're proving that automation doesn't diminish the client experience or the artistry – it enhances both. By reducing service time and improving consistency, LUUM empowers lash artists and reduces their work-related injuries while also elevating the client experience."

Building on the success of its San Francisco Bay Area studios, LUUM will roll out commercial shop-in-shop studios within additional Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom locations in the coming months, solidifying its position in key beauty markets and expanding nationwide access to its technology.

LUUM's expansion will include installations of its next-gen robot in six locations, including:

California Nordstrom stores in San Jose and Irvine, CA

New York Nordstrom's flagship location in New York City

Texas Ulta Beauty stores in Flower Mound and Prestonwood, TX



These launches mark a major milestone in LUUM's national retail growth, bringing its breakthrough Beauty Experience Automation to more clients than ever before.

Together, these achievements lay the foundation for LUUM's technology to reach thousands more clients in the months ahead – empowering lash artists with a tool that enhances, rather than replaces, their work. By blending advanced robotics with human artistry, LUUM demonstrates that the future of beauty isn't just faster – it's smarter, safer, and more elevated.

Appointments at these new locations are available at www.luumlash.com . Pricing is highly competitive, offering memberships and packages that allow clients to choose among three styles and two lash lengths. Early users describe the experience as so gentle it feels like "butterfly kisses" – many even fall asleep during the application.

Since launching its LUUM studio with Ulta Beauty in 2023, LUUM has delivered thousands of successful client sessions with remarkable consistency and very high customer satisfaction. With 73 patents in 27 countries and over 1,000 identified expansion sites in the US, LUUM is redefining the future of AI-powered beauty.

To learn more, visit www.luumlash.com .

About LUUM, Inc.:

Founded in 2017, LUUM is revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar eyelash extension industry through cutting-edge robotics and A.I., pioneering a new category known as Beauty Experience Automation. LUUM's advanced technology, supported by a robust global patent portfolio and notable beauty and venture capital investors, is redefining beauty services worldwide.

In Fall 2023 and in Fall 2024, LUUM launched collaborations with Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom respectively, piloting their innovative eyelash extension service in San Jose store locations. These partnerships have elevated the beauty service experience and established a new benchmark in the industry, demonstrating how technology can meet the rising demand for cutting-edge and convenient beauty solutions, drive new and more frequent customer traffic, and increase share of wallet to retailers looking for "addictive" location-based services. Lash artists are also excited to embrace LUUM technology and its ability to empower a sustainable career with benefits never experienced in the industry. LUUM's Beauty Experience Automation works hand-in-hand with beauty professionals and is the future of beauty services. As LUUM continues to expand its presence, it remains committed to showcasing how these advancements can enhance customer experiences and redefine beauty services in select retail environments.

For more information on LUUM's next-generation lash robot and upcoming retail locations, please visit www.luumlash.com .

