LUV Car Wash Completes First Acquisition in Jacksonville

PHOENIX, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash announced today that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first car wash locations to Jacksonville, Florida!

LUV acquired a total of 10 car washes from Scrubbles in Jacksonville. Four of those locations are currently open with six additional car washes in development and projected to open over the next 12 months.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce the LUV car wash brand to the growing Jacksonville market," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. "We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida into Savannah, Georgia, so Jacksonville is a strategic market for us that we plan to grow in a big way. We are thrilled with our partnership with Todd to add another 20 plus sites in addition to the 10 we just acquired."

"LUV is a fast-growing brand led by some of the most impressive executives in the industry, so I have no doubt they'll bring something special to Jacksonville as they build upon the Scrubbles car washes," said Scrubbles Owner Todd Buckner. "I'm excited for the LUV brand to grow its footprint across Florida and can't wait to see its success in Jacksonville and surrounding areas soon."

LUV currently has 42 car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

Contact: Kathryn Ward, Champion Management

972.930.9933; [email protected]

SOURCE LUV Car Wash