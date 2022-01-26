LUV Car Wash Completes Third Florida Acquisition

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash announced today that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its third car wash to Fort Lauderdale!

LUV secured Liberty Carwash from Paul Fazio, owner of Liberty Carwash and chief executive officer of Sonny's Car Wash Equipment Supplier – the biggest and best-selling manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment in the world.

"We're honored to have the opportunity to reach a deal with renowned car wash industry veteran Paul Fazio," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. "We're very excited about the opportunity to acquire Paul's site and this aligns with our strategy to build out the Florida market. With help from our fantastic and supportive investors, we're eager to further establish LUV Car Wash as one of the premier car wash operators."

"Based on my history with Darren and JT, I fully believe they are going to build LUV Car Wash into something great and I'm excited for Liberty Carwash to be a part of the brand," Fazio said.

LUV currently has 32 car washes throughout Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

