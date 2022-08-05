LUV Car Wash Expands Presence in North Los Angeles

National express car wash platform adds two more locations to growing Southern California pipeline

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash is spreading the LUV across the Greater Los Angeles area with the acquisition of two locations in Van Nuys and Reseda!

LUV announced today the national express car wash platform acquired two Wishy Washy locations in the Los Angeles area. The two sites bring LUV's L.A. presence to eight locations with plans to expand to over 20 locations in the market. LUV anticipates rebranding the new sites — located at 14527 Sherman Way in Van Nuys and 7326 Reseda Blvd. in Reseda — to the LUV brand within the next six months.

LUV Car Wash

"We're thrilled to find two more amazing sites for LUV Car Wash in the L.A. area," Vice President of Business Development Josh Kingsley said. "We have big plans in this market and can't wait to spread more LUV across California. We look forward to bringing our top-of-the-line car wash experience to more even members of the L.A. community!"

LUV currently has 59 operating car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

