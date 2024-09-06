Luvindow Unveiled ZeroFrame Technology and Standard 3.0 services Concept at COCREATE:2024 Global Flagship Brand Summit

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvindow, the latest brand from DOORWIN GROUP, introduced its groundbreaking ZeroFrame technology at the COCREATE: 2024 Global Flagship Brand Summit, held at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on September 5-6, 2024. Sponsored by Alibaba, the largest B2B trading platform in China, this prestigious event gave Luvindow an opportunity to introduce its technological advancements to a global audience.



Luvindow offers a diverse range of product series, each tailored to meet varied customer needs. Earlier this year, Luvindow unveiled its groundbreaking casement window prototype at the International Builders' Show (IBS). The product featured an expanded area of high-performance glass units, garnering significant attention for its stunning visual appeal and superior structural integrity.

This time, the featured Lean Arch Series boasts full-glass windows (ZeroFrame) that epitomize cutting-edge technology and exceptional design quality, with the sash incorporating structural glass with sliding hardware. Offering up to 40% more light compared to traditional windows, this frameless design marks a leap in window technology. Breaking conventional design boundaries, the product showcased Luvindow's broader mission to innovate across all its operations. The Series became the talk of the show, with builders and architects praising its innovative design and the revolutionary concept.

In addition to its product features, Luvindow also highlighted its end-to-end Standard 3.0 services — Rapid Order Completion, an industry-first that guarantees production and shipping within 18 days, with a total delivery timeline of 48 days from order confirmation. Combined with a quick 48-hour response time for after-sales service available in 39 cities, this service is aimed at addressing concerns related to remote purchasing and enhancing customer confidence in international shipping. Additionally, for orders exceeding 200 square meters, Luvindow offers complimentary three-day on-site technical guidance. Luvindow's participation in the summit underscores its mission to redefine the window and door industry, creating living spaces that prioritize beauty, comfort, and innovation.

About Luvindow

DOORWIN GROUP has rapidly grown to become a leading name in window technology. As its newest brand, Luvindow's mission is to transform living spaces through the mastery of craftsmanship and innovation. Their vision is to be the global leader in the window and door industry, creating homes that are sanctuaries of beauty, warmth, and tranquility.

For more information, visit Doorwin's Website

SOURCE Luvindow