Luvme Hair Launches New Wig Renewal System: Wig Shampoo + Wig Conditioner

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvme Hair , a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, has announced the launch of its Wig Renewal System , the first-ever wig-exclusive clean and care system. The Wig Renewal Shampoo and The Wig Renewal Conditioner are set to redefine the standard for human hair wig maintenance and wig care.

Luvme Hair Wig Renewal System

Washing wigs has long been a concern for wearers, with worries about losing the original curl pattern, lace area, or texture. Off-scalp hair is prone to losing moisture and shine due to the lack of nourishment from the scalp. Normal formula shampoos and conditioners designed for scalp-growing hair cannot provide the exact and sufficient supplements for wig hair. Backed by 3 years of meticulous planning and trials, along with 20 years of unparalleled expertise in wig hair, the Wig Renewal System addresses the unique needs of wig wearers. Creating a comprehensive system and solution for maintaining the longevity and vibrancy of high-quality human hair wigs, with specially formulated products ensuring gentle cleansing and deep conditioning.

Infused with the rejuvenating essence of coconut, these products provide a tailored moisture treatment, restoring the luster and feel of wig strands for an indulgent, luxurious experience. The sulfate-free formula not only maintains a cleaning process that is both gentle and effective but also ensures that the Wig Renewal System can clarify hair, lace, and wig cap, with buildup effortlessly removed in just one wash. With a color-safe formula ensuring a 104% increase in shine, the Wig Renewal Shampoo and Wig Renewal Conditioner are specifically designed to soften, moisturize, and nourish, providing your wig with a new lease on life. "Our Wig Renewal System isn't just a wash, it's a rejuvenation for your wigs, it's the result you can see and feel. We are so excited to bring the transformative experience that goes beyond cleaning." says Helena Lee, CEO of Luvme Hair.

The Wig Renewal System collection is now available for purchase at Luvme Hair's official website https://shop.luvmehair.com/ .

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, glueless wigs , HD lace wigs , PartingMax Glueless Wigs , and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 1 million satisfied customers all over the world. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at shop.luvmehair.com.

