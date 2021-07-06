Luvme Hair Supporting E-Beauty's Wig Donation Program to Empower Women Undergoing Chemotherapy

According to pharmacy times, approximately 65% of individuals undergoing chemotherapy will experience chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Forty-seven percent of female cancer patients consider hair loss to be the most traumatic aspect of chemotherapy, with 8% of them stating they would decline treatment for fear of hair loss. To support and empower our global community, Luvme Hair plans to help these women in need overcome their hair loss due to chemotherapy through their wig donations program.

"In this donation, we would like to collab with E-Beauty, which works to improve over 28,000 of the life quality of women undergoing chemotherapy treatments through the implementation of its Wig Exchange Program and Hospital Partnership Program. We believe they will well-positioned to help us with our follow-up wig donation program. Considering the comfort wearing and different hairstyles needs by female patients, we have selected different styles and colored wigs with high-quality as our donation goods," said Luvme Hair's charity project team.

Luvme Hair believes everyone can, and deserves to feel beautiful. Through this charity project, Luvme Hair hopes to help women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments can feel more like themselves every day. "Luvme Hair is a brand looking for progress, constantly exploring how to achieve its social value. 2021 is the first year we launch our support program and we will keep moving on join in more charities in the future. With the hope that the charity project of caring for hair loss patients will become a link between Luvme Hair and a better world, we also welcome related charities to contact us. " Luvme Hair's brand manager Alan said.

SOURCE LUVME HAIR

