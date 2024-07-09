LUWI REVOLUTIONIZES WOMEN'S HEALTH AND PLEASURE

"We have raised a generation of girls to have a voice, to expect egalitarian treatment in the home, in the classroom, in the workplace. Now it's time to demand that same intimate justice in their personal lives as well," states Peggy Orenstein, author of "Girls & Sex" Navigating the Complicated New Landscape. LUWI couldn't agree more!

The Importance of a New Category: Finer Liners

A recent study shows that 62% of men ages 18-24 won't wear condoms due to Condom Associated Erectile Problems. Now more than ever, taking contraception into your own hands is a vital component of comprehensive health. LUWI offers dual protection against STIs and unintended pregnancies, providing a crucial option for women who may not be able to negotiate condom use or access other forms of contraception due to hormonal side effects. Despite their importance, women's barrier methods remain underutilized due to requiring a prescription, limited availability and lack of awareness. Fact: there are over 180 condoms developed for men on the market and precisely zero OTC contraceptive + STI prevention options designed for women and other receivers. LUWI is dedicated to changing this narrative by making Finer Liners accessible, OTC, affordable, user-friendly, and appealing to women, and men.

LUWI is the opposite of a condom. It's a Finer Liner that provides a discreet second skin on the inside for hormone-free contraception and chemical-free STI prevention. LUWI is thinner than a condom and is engineered to protect against STIs and unintended pregnancy without sacrificing pleasure. LUWI, unlike latex, transfers heat and sensation for a more natural feeling for everyone. And LUWI offers protection of the Vulva, which condoms do not offer. Some additional highlights:

✔ Latex-free

✔ Hormone-free

✔ Heightened heat and sensation transfer

✔ Protects the vulva

✔ Easy to wear

✔ Agency over her body's health

Why Invest in LUWI?

Innovative Design: LUWI is not a condom – it's a Finer Liner. The product boasts a unique, user-friendly design that enhances comfort and reliability, making it an appealing option for women worldwide. By prioritizing safety and ease of use, LUWI aims to increase acceptance and usage rates, directly contributing to better health outcomes. Choice: LUWI offers women greater control over their health, a crucial step towards gender equality. LUWI enables women to protect themselves against Sexually-Transmitted Infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies, fostering autonomy and confidence in their health decisions. Market Demand: The global market for Finer Liners is expanding rapidly, driven by growing awareness of sexual health and the need for hormone-free contraceptive options. LUWI is poised to capture a significant share of this market with its superior design and user experience. Health Impact: According to the World Health Organization, millions of women worldwide face health risks due to inadequate access to effective contraception. The inequity doesn't stop there: access to on-demand, OTC contraceptives and STI-protection is an economic justice issue. LUWI aims to change that by providing a reliable, accessible option that meets women's needs, reducing the prevalence of STIs and unintended pregnancies. None of us live single-issue lives: LUWI recognizes how access and impact go hand-in-hand. Social Responsibility: Investing in LUWI is not just a financial decision; it is a commitment to social change. By supporting the brand, investors are contributing to a global effort to improve women's health, promote health equality, and enhance the quality of life for millions of individuals. Of the 168M women in the US, 120M of them are single and over the age of 18. All 168M women deserve an OTC hormone-free health option predicated on their anatomy.

Join LUWI on StartEngine

Why crowdfund? LUWI's founder Lisa Kinsella explains, "While fundraising, I noticed that those who benefit most from LUWI were absent from the rooms where investment decisions were being made. And what happens when women aren't in the room where deals for change are made? Innovation for women's health and wellbeing hit a wall. We are excited to be raising on StartEngine to bring this innovative brand category to market. Through this platform, we are seeking investors who share our vision of a world where women have full control over their health. Each investment will directly support the production, distribution, and marketing of LUWI, helping us to reach women globally and make a meaningful impact on public health. Our crowdfunding raise is designed to bring the same agency over finances that LUWI brings to women in their self-care and wellness." Visit startengine.com/LUWI to invest.

How to Invest

Visit LUWI's StartEngine campaign page to learn more about the brand, review the business plan, and become an investor. Join the Finer Liner revolution in making a difference and be part of the movement to help women reclaim their decision in sexual wellness and pleasure everywhere.

About LUWI

LUWI, short for Let Us Wear It, is dedicated to improving women's health through innovative products and solutions. It's protection that gives way to pleasure. Their mission is to provide women with the tools they need to take control of their health, fostering a healthier, more equitable world. Women deserve a health equity product that is easily accessible, on demand, OTC, just like condoms are for men.

