Lux Aeterna Secures $10M Oversubscribed Seed Round To Meet Demand For Satellite Reentry Infrastructure

DENVER, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Aeterna, a next-generation space infrastructure company transforming the economics of the orbital supply chain through reentry and redeployment, today announced a $10 million oversubscribed seed round. Konvoy led the round with participation from Decisive Point, Cubit Capital, Wave Function, and others, as well as follow-on investment from Space Capital, Dynamo Ventures, and Channel 39. The funding will accelerate the development and manufacturing of the company's flagship spacecraft, Delphi, which has already sold out its entire available payload capacity for its inaugural mission slated for Q1 2027.

The investment signals a shift away from the "one-way" logistics model that has historically hindered the orbital economy. While reusable launch vehicles have drastically reduced the cost of reaching space, the industry has lacked a reliable, cost-effective way to bring assets back down. As a result, billions of dollars' worth of sophisticated hardware have become orbital debris or burned up in the upper atmosphere, representing a substantial loss of both capital and engineering that stifles the industry's ability to scale.

Lux Aeterna is solving this bottleneck. Led by veteran space hardware engineers with extensive in-space mission experience, Lux Aeterna pairs a flight-proven conical heat shield with a modular satellite bus architecture engineered for reentry and rapid ground-based refurbishment. This integrated approach, combined with the company's end-to-end service model, transforms the satellite from a disposable, single-use consumable into a redeployable asset, creating the first-ever circular supply chain for orbital operations.

"The future of the space economy will be built on fleets that return to Earth reliably and relaunch almost instantly," said Brian Taylor, Founder and CEO of Lux Aeterna. "Our approach moves space operations away from a 'launch-and-burn' cycle and toward a more capable, cost-effective paradigm that supports downstream mass, manufacturing, and defense applications. As a result, we're unlocking use cases, economics, and business models that were previously impossible or impractical to execute."

The new capital provides a runway for the company's first demonstration launch and reentry, scheduled for Q1 2027. The mission will mark a historic industry milestone as the first demonstration of a fully reusable satellite platform. It will see the Delphi spacecraft launch, host multiple orbital payloads, reenter the atmosphere, and be recovered for refurbishment and redeployment. Customers for the fully sold-out mission include a cross-section of commercial and defense leaders specializing in hypersonic testing, on-orbit compute, and in-space manufacturing.

"Lux Aeterna is the first company building a returnable fleet that truly compresses mission timelines and costs," said Josh Chapman, Managing Partner at Konvoy. "With a team that has launched thousands of satellites, they have the unique expertise required to build a fleet of reentry satellites that will create a new category in the space industry, yet one that feels familiar to airline fleets on earth. We believe they're on the cusp of unlocking an entirely new market for space missions that simply hasn't existed until now."

Beyond commercial customers, Lux Aeterna's approach has also gained significant government validation. The company secured a Space Act Agreement with NASA Ames and two Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) to support its reentry and thermal protection technologies. Additionally, Lux Aeterna has formed a Defense Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance as the company scales to meet the U.S. Department of War's (DoW) requirements for dynamic space operations and resilient orbital infrastructure.

Lux Aeterna is transforming orbital operations with the world's first reusable satellite platform, engineered for high reliability, accurate reentry, and rapid redeployment. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company supports defense, commercial, and space manufacturing customers through a flexible, fleet-based model built to scale with the future of launch.

