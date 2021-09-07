Lux Amber Announces Walton Ashwander As Company President

Mr. Ashwander has a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in accounting and an MBA. Following his formal education Walton was employed in the construction industry where he served in financial positions and through a series of promotions into areas of general management. His wide experience in the construction industry compliments Lux Amber's position as a provider of specialty chemicals and applications equipment to the construction industries.

Walton brings marketing and product placement concepts that will enhance the rate of Lux Amber's growth in these markets. Walton's "home-field" advantage and network will position Lux Amber to expand further.

In discussions with Lux Amber executives, Walton said, "I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to get the message out to specialty chemical marketplaces that, "when a chemical solution is needed, Lux Amber has it."

In an interview, E. Thomas Layton, Chairman and CEO stated, "I have known Walton for several years and I am confident our customers and shareholders will recognize and appreciate that Walton is the right person and has joined at exactly the right time."

About Lux Amber Corp.

Lux Amber Corp. is an international specialty chemical company. The Company serves as both a producer and distributor of environmentally safe, specialty chemicals. Products sold by the Company utilize all-natural and renewable resources, contain no dangerous chemicals or additives, and offer "green" solutions to its customers. These products include asphalt release agents, industrial cleaners, environmental remediation gels, odor control agents, and consumer friendly cleaners. www.worldwidesc.com

