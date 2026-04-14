LUX Illuminaire Introduces CRV.2, A Flexible Architectural Lighting System for Curved and Linear Applications

A specification-grade solution designed for performance, flexibility, and installation confidence.

GARRETT, Ind., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUX Illuminaire announces the launch of CRV.2, a flexible architectural lighting system developed to support both curved and linear applications within a single, unified platform.

CRV.2 enables specifiers to create flowing lines, curves, and geometric patterns while maintaining consistency across the design. Engineered to honor architectural intent, the system delivers clarity from initial layout through final walkthrough, supporting seamless integration into a wide range of environments.

LUX Illuminaire's CRV.2, flexible architectural lighting system.

The system is designed to meet the demands of specification-grade performance. CRV.2 delivers efficacies up to 134 lumens per watt, with multiple lumen packages ranging from 375 to 1250 lumens per foot, providing strong output alongside visual comfort in complex architectural applications.

CRV.2 supports 2–8-foot individual and continuous row lengths, combined with curve options ranging from 12 inches to 12 feet. This range of configurations allows designers to align lighting precisely with architectural forms, from simple linear runs to more complex geometric layouts.

Installation has been engineered with equal consideration. Features including adjustable mounting brackets, integrated hardware, alignment pins, joiner wedges, and quick-connect wire harnesses are designed to reduce installation complexity and improve accuracy in the field.

Available in Lambertian direct and direct/indirect distributions, CRV.2 delivers a clean, uniform luminance while maintaining consistent performance across configurations. The system is supported from pre-production coordination through installation, helping reduce risk and ensure that design intent is carried through to completion.

CRV.2 reflects LUX Illuminaire's continued focus on developing lighting systems that balance design flexibility, performance, and real-world execution.

To learn more, download full specifications and resources at luxilluminaire.com.

Lux Illuminaire is solely focused on creating architectural lighting products that are as subtle as they are brilliant in suspended, recessed, and wall-mounted applications. Our luminaires utilize state-of-the-art technologies, including name-brand componentry, advanced optics, and integrated controls, providing the most energy-efficient products on the market today. Our in-house team of industrial designers and lighting engineers understands the complex science of lighting and artfully curates solutions that are modern, clean, and human-centric.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LUX Illuminaire