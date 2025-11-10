LUX Launches TQX Smart Thermostat: The Smartest and Most Compatible Way to Upgrade Any Home

Built on Matter: the new universal smart home standard that makes setup easy and control seamless across all major smart home assistants

MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EME Americas, owner of LUX, a trusted brand for over a century, today announced its latest innovation in smart home climate control: the LUX TQX Smart Thermostat. The TQX is designed for effortless installation, intuitive control, and cross-platform compatibility, using Matter protocol: the new universal standard that makes smart devices simpler and more reliable than ever.

LUX TQX smart thermostat with sensor included: built on Matter and works with every major home ecosystem right out of the box, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings

With Matter built in, no extra apps or complicated setup are required, unlike other smart thermostats. The TQX "plays nice" with every major ecosystem right out of the box, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. LUX is the only major brand of thermostat that allows users to set up, control, and automate directly through their preferred smart home app or voice assistant - no subscription fees, email signups, or proprietary limitations.

"The TQX represents the next generation of smart home comfort: intelligent, open, and effortless," said Rob Munin, CEO at EME Americas. "We've taken everything homeowners love about LUX—quality, affordability, and ease of use—and merged it with cutting-edge Matter connectivity and built-in sensing that makes comfort and cost savings smarter, not more complicated."

Intelligent Sensing, Smarter Comfort

TQX goes beyond standard scheduling with automatic home sensing that learns household patterns to adjusts heating and cooling accordingly, saving energy when you're away and ensuring comfort when you're home. Paired with the included remote sensor, the system balances room-to-room comfort while minimizing wasted energy.

Affordable Innovation, Heritage Reliability

Building on LUX's reputation as a heritage American brand, the TQX and its new sister model, LUX TQ1 Smart Thermostat, make it easy for homeowners to upgrade from traditional programmable thermostats without breaking the bank. Both models are simple to install, compatible with most HVAC systems, and engineered to reduce energy costs while maintaining exceptional comfort.

How to Buy (Amazon Exclusive)

Offered at a special introductory price for a limited time

TQX Smart Thermostat - Black glass with one remote sensor, $179.99

TQ1 Smart Thermostat - Black, $94.99; White, $94.99

High-resolution product photos, lifestyle imagery, technical spec sheets, and comparison charts for TQX and TQ1 available in the LUX Media Kit.

For more information, visit luxproducts.com.

