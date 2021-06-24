Lux Research Predicts a $25 Billion Market for Wearable Biosensors by 2030

However, many challenges related to precision, accuracy, and commercialization and deployment need to be overcome before biosensors can gain widespread adoption in consumer health and wellness, according to new analysis from Lux Research , a leading provider of tech-enabled research and innovation advisory services.

Lux's new report, "Emerging Biosensor Technologies: Landscape and Market Forecast," outlines recent innovations in biosensor technologies, discusses challenges that stakeholders will need to overcome, and provides an outlook for the technology and business of biosensors. In this report, Lux identifies and focuses on five health conditions that significantly impact daily life for consumers, thereby offering opportunities for businesses to develop consumer-centric solutions for diagnosis, monitoring, and prevention:

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Stress

Hydration

Sleep disturbance

Although active and continuous monitoring solutions are available for all five leading health conditions, gaps remain that point to the opportunity to develop innovative solutions. Incumbent testing and diagnostic technologies are often expensive, bulky, and uncomfortable for long-term or on-demand monitoring applications. In contrast, wearable electronics offer biosensing capabilities that are convenient and allow consumers to monitor their health on a continuous basis and derive insights.

"Patients today face enormous financial and psychological burdens because of rapidly rising healthcare costs. The rising prevalence of various health conditions in the population is placing tremendous pressure on already-overburdened healthcare systems," states Lisheng Gao, Ph.D., Analyst at Lux Research and lead author of the report. "On the flip side, this offers substantial business opportunities, particularly in the area of consumer-centric healthcare technologies."

With a growing population suffering from various health conditions and increasing awareness around the importance of monitoring health conditions, the wearable biosensor device market will proliferate, with favorable regulations and insurance policies further catalyzing growth. Ultimately, Lux forecasts that, by 2030, the total market for biosensor devices for the five health conditions in the EU, APAC, and North America together will be around $25 billion, with a CAGR of 23%. Download the executive summary of the report to learn more.

Press Contact:

Jessica Bonner

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Research

Related Links

http://www.luxresearchinc.com

