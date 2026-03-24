Lux Row Distillers announces the arrival of Blood Oath Pact 12 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Latest offering from master distiller John Rempe features bourbon finished in Montepulciano and Sangiovese casks

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row master distiller John Rempe continues his annual pact with bourbon drinkers with the release of Blood Oath Pact 12 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Montepulciano and Sangiovese Casks. Blood Oath Pact 12 is available for in-person purchase at Lux Row Distillers starting Saturday, April 25 while supplies last. A limited supply of 17,000 (3-pack) cases will arrive at retail in June at a minimum suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750mL bottle. As with all of Rempe's pacts, Blood Oath Pact 12 is offered at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV).

Lux Row master distiller John Rempe continues his annual pact with bourbon drinkers with the release of Blood Oath Pact 12 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Montepulciano and Sangiovese Casks. Blood Oath Pact 12 is available for in-person purchase at Lux Row Distillers starting Saturday, April 25 while supplies last.

Blood Oath Pact 12 features a combination of the finest ryed bourbons Rempe could find, including a blend of 9-year ryed and 12-year ryed bourbons, as well as a 7-year ryed bourbon finished first in Montepulciano casks then in Sangiovese casks. Montepulciano, a fruit-forward dry red wine from the Abruzzo region of Italy, infuses the bourbon with deep notes of ripe black cherry, leather, and spiced cocoa. Sangiovese is a savory dry Italian red wine primarily from the Tuscany region that elevates the nose with ripe red fruit, dried herbs, and a hint of sun-kissed tomato leaves. The combination of the two casks makes Blood Oath Pact 12 an unforgettable pour.

Like with previous pacts, Rempe promises to craft the best bourbon possible, while never disclosing the origin of the bourbons used to create Blood Oath Pact 12.

"I'm a fan of Italian wines' flavor profiles and complexities, and I'm proud I was able to find the perfect combination for my first double Italian wine cask finish. Although I won't share the recipe, I can tell you the complexity and nuances that the Montepulciano and Sangiovese casks have brought to this year's Blood Oath Pact are next level," said Rempe. "Pact 12 opens with notes of stone fruit and caramel, balanced with a hint of vanilla. Then cocoa, leather and oak develop over the mid-palate, leading to a pleasant spice and black cherry finish. It's a stellar pour and I can't wait to share it."

Lux Row only releases one new Blood Oath Pact annually, and each limited edition features a distinctive label on an embossed glass bottle. This year, to give a nod to the two red Italian wines, the Pact 12 label is burgundy-colored with golden highlights. And like its predecessors, each bottle of Blood Oath Pact 12 comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box.

The official launch of Blood Oath Pact 12 will include a total allocation of 51,000 bottles, 1,400 of which will be held for a future Trilogy release. The first Trilogy featuring Pacts 1, 2 and 3, was released in 2018; the second Trilogy featuring Pacts 4, 5 and 6, was released in September 2021 in conjunction with National Bourbon Heritage Month; and the third Blood Oath Trilogy, featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9, was offered in 2023.

For more information or to find a bottle of Blood Oath Pact 12 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Montepulciano and Sangiovese Casks, visit LuxRowDistillers.com .

ABOUT LUXCO

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers