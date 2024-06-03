Lux Row Distillers introduces Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Highly-anticipated award-winning annual release delivers a rich and rebellious flavor

ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row Distillers® announced the introduction of Rebel® 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon, meticulously aged and hand bottled independently at 100 proof (50% ABV) for a unique flavor profile specific to each batch. The annual release will be available in a limited allocation later this month at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle.

Lux Row Distillers announced the introduction of Rebel® 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon, meticulously aged and hand bottled independently at 100 proof (50% ABV) for a unique flavor profile specific to each batch. The annual release will be available in a limited allocation later this month at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle.

Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel is hand crafted according to Rebel Bourbon's original, time-honored wheated recipe since 1849 and bottled one barrel at a time for a uniquely rebellious experience. With a golden amber glow, Rebel 10-Year delivers a nose that opens with vanilla and dark fruits followed by citrus and oak, a palate of caramel and citrus, and a velvety smooth oak finish with a hint of spice. Each bottle includes the barrel number and 'aged since' date.

The release of this annual offering is the latest demonstration of Rebel Bourbon's commitment to building an award-winning portfolio of quality bourbon while expanding its reach and engagement with consumers and retailers. Rebel 10-Year was recently awarded Double Platinum by the American Spirits council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards in the single barrel bourbon whiskeys up to 10 years category. In addition, the SIP Awards, the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition, awarded Rebel 10-Year the top honor of Platinum - Best of Class in the single barrel American whiskey up to 10 years category for 2024.

Earlier this year, Rebel Bourbon became the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet and NASCAR® Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Rebel Bourbon also offers two new barrel programs for retailers – Rebel Full Proof Single Barrel in person at Lux Row Distillers or via a mailed sample kit, and Rebel Stave Finish Collection Single Barrel in person at Lux Row Distillers.

"This annual Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel shows how Rebel is bridging the gap between its heritage and modern tastes," said Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe. "I think consumers will appreciate the hand-crafted single barrel process when they experience the robust, rebellious flavor and mature finish of this extra smooth sipping whiskey."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers