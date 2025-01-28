Lux Row Distillers makes Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish available nationwide

The distillery favorite will be available in February

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers is expanding its Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey family with the national release of Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish. The new release is crafted from small batches of 4-year-old ryed straight Kentucky bourbon finished for six months in casks that held PX Sherry, an intensely rich and sweet wine made from overly ripened, sun-dried grapes. Offered at 112 proof (56% ABV), Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish will be available nationwide in February at a minimum suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750mL bottle.

The PX Sherry cask finish imparts an aromatic bouquet of dried figs and dates, and decadent flavors of grape syrup and candied fruit followed by hints of spice, roasted coffee, and dark chocolate. The result is a unique and balanced pour.

"We wanted to meld the intensely sweet flavors of PX Sherry with the spicy, peppery flavor notes of our ryed bourbon," said Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. "The outcome is a delicious combination of two opposing yet complementary flavors that results in a truly unique expression."

Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish debuted in October 2024 at Lux Row Distillers and quickly became a favorite of distillery visitors and guests.

"PX Sherry was an immediate hit at Lux Row," said Lux Row Brand Manager Eric Winter. "We're looking forward to expanding its footprint and sharing this unique offering with bourbon drinkers who are looking for one-of-a-kind flavor options and taste profiles."

Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish is the latest offering to join Lux Row's award-winning brand family. Current Lux Row products include 12-year Double Barrel and Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel, which earned a Platinum medal at the Ascot Awards, a Double Gold designation at the SIP Awards and a Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

To learn more about Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish or to find a bottle, visit Lux Row Distillers in person or online at LuxRowDistillers.com.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers