Lux Row Distillers releases the third edition of its Blood Oath Trilogy featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9

Highly collectible bourbons will be available in September

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three is a magic number – especially when it involves a trilogy of sought-after bourbons. Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Blood Oath Trilogy – Third Edition, the latest collection of limited-release bourbons, or "Pacts," created by Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. Featuring 750mL bottles of Pacts 7, 8 and 9, this latest Trilogy has a limited supply of 1,400 sets and is available at a minimum suggested retail price $799.99, which reflects the quality and scarcity of these bourbons. Shipments of the latest Blood Oath Trilogy will begin in September.

Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Blood Oath Trilogy – Third Edition, the latest collection of limited-release bourbons, or “Pacts,” created by Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. Featuring 750mL bottles of Pacts 7, 8 and 9, this latest Trilogy has a limited supply of 1,400 sets and is available at a minimum suggested retail price $799.99, which reflects the quality and scarcity of these bourbons. Shipments of the latest Blood Oath Trilogy will begin in September. (PRNewsfoto/Lux Row Distillers)

For a decade Rempe has sought out famous and forgotten rare bourbons and bottled them in combinations for his limited-release Blood Oath Pacts. Not to cater to anyone's loyalties, he promises to choose and make the best he knows, but never to reveal where he finds his bourbon. With each Pact, he sets aside a limited number of bottles for his Trilogy editions, which are released every three years.

The third edition of the Blood Oath Trilogy contains Pacts 7, 8 and 9 – reserved since 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively – and is packaged in a custom black wooden display box designed to highlight each Pact's distinctive label. Each of the three carefully crafted Pacts is bottled at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV) and will never be repeated.

Blood Oath Pact 7 is a blend of a 14-year ryed bourbon and two 8-year ryed bourbons, one of which was finished in casks that held Sauternes, a sweet white wine from the Bordeaux region of France . The casks impart a nose of caramel, oak and honey with flavor notes of apricots, honey and peaches.

region of . The casks impart a nose of caramel, oak and honey with flavor notes of apricots, honey and peaches. Blood Oath Pact 8 features a 14-year ryed bourbon, an 11-year ryed bourbon and an 8-year ryed bourbon finished in Calvados casks, which held apple or pear brandy from the Normandy region in France . The casks lend tasting notes of apple on the nose, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, as well as flavor notes of ripe apples, juicy pears, butterscotch and subtle hints of chocolate.

. The casks lend tasting notes of apple on the nose, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, as well as flavor notes of ripe apples, juicy pears, butterscotch and subtle hints of chocolate. Pact 9 rounds out the Trilogy with a blend of a 16-year ryed bourbon, a 12-year ryed bourbon and a 7-year ryed bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks from the Sherry Triangle region in southwest Spain . These casks bring out tasting notes of sweet sherry with hints of ripe fruit and spicy oak on the nose.

"Blood Oath is a passion project for me," said Rempe. "Each new Pact brings together everything that I love about creating memorable bourbons – from the unique blends to the cask-aging. This third Trilogy edition is something truly special and I'm looking forward to sharing this unique collection of bourbon history with our fans."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers