LUX SPEED BREAKS GROUND AT THE OAKVILLE PROJECT IN ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

Lux Speed

01 Sep, 2023, 10:53 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th 2022, leaders from Lux Speed and Stonebridge Associates attended a groundbreaking at the Oakville project located in Alexandria, Virginia. Lux Speed, an industry leading fiber optic internet service provider, will bring its state-of-the-art high-speed internet service to the Oakville Community, specifically to the new multifamily residential apartment buildings. Oakville is a mixed-use development that will include 572 new apartment units, 37,000 square feet of retail space, 84 luxury townhomes, and a new Inova Medical and Emergency Facility. 

Pictured: Shelby Fenton, David Cerniglia, Allison Hackel, Ed Repa
Lux Speed's smart community technology will provide the residents at Oakville with the best internet and community Wi-Fi services available in the country. The residents will receive assistance from Lux Speed's world-class domestic Technical Support Team. Lux Speed's advanced technology utilizing state of the art, enterprise grade access points will be available to everyone in the community.

"Lux Speed is proud to add the Oakville Triangle Development to our portfolio of customers", stated Michael Bertamini, Lux Speed's CEO.

The first phase of Oakville is due to be delivered in early 2024 with the entire project completion date estimated for the summer of 2024.

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed is a bulk internet provider working with Homeowner Associations, Condo Owner Associations and Property Management Companies to deliver light speed fiber-to-the-home by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida, Lux Speed service the contiguous United States and is the fastest growing internet service provider in 23 states.

SOURCE Lux Speed

