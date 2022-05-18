LUX SPEED BREAKS GROUND ON ITS STATE-OF-THE-ART FIBER NETWORK - ENABLING PANAMA CITY'S EDGEWATER BEACH AND GOLF RESORT TO BE A SMART RESORT

Providing high speed and reliable internet is the next step for the community at Edgewater. With each resident configured for ultra-fast speeds; residents and students alike can work or be educated anywhere without the slow dated internet of traditional telecom providers. "The new board has taken significant strides to improve the property. This is another example of this board working together for the betterment of our community, with improved and smart services for residents" said Charley Combs, Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort COA President."

Lux Speed's advanced technology will utilize state of the art, enterprise grade access points in every one of the 892 units and at various areas located throughout the property. In today's economic climate reliable internet is a must. Having the ability to have your own personal internet connection follow you anywhere on the property truly does make this a "smart community" said Robin Baldwin board secretary and lead board member of the project.

Brad Fenton, Lux Speed's Vice President of Sales commented, "Lux Speed is quickly gaining a reputation as the best in market technology, coupled with a world class customer experience, and ultra-fast speeds. Residents are now demanding an enterprise grade solution and Lux Speed is delivering on that experience. The marketplace is continuing to reward us for our commitment to the MDU space."

