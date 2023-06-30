LUX SPEED HIRES JENNIE RIOS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Lux Speed

30 Jun, 2023, 12:09 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed, an industry leading fiber optic internet service provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its C-Suite with the hire of Jennie Rios as Chief Marketing Officer. Rios comes to Lux Speed with two decades of industry experience. Rios' mission is to continue Lux Speed's world class customer experience, while expanding the company's fiber optic footprint. Rios is excited about the opportunity to be part of Lux Speed's rapid growth and expansion. "I decided to join Lux Speed's Senior Leadership because I admire the culture of teamwork and commitment to excellence that is imbued at the company", said Rios.

"I'm proud to have Jennie join our leadership team at Lux Speed. Her skills and talent are a perfect fit for our company as we continue to experience accelerated growth", stated Michael Bertamini, Lux Speed's Chief Executive Officer.

Rios is an alumnus of Palm Beach State College. During her tenure in the Multi-Dwelling Unit internet access industry, Rios has had more than 50 patents attributed to her work.

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed is a bulk internet service provider working with Homeowner Associations, Condo Owner Associations and Property Management Companies to deliver light speed fiber-to-the-home by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida, Lux Speed services the contiguous United States and is the fastest growing internet service provider in 23 states.

CONTACT: [email protected]

