Luxand Cloud Launches Baby Maker API and Aging API

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxand Сloud, a provider of facial recognition, detection, and analysis APIs, announced the release of its Baby Maker API and Aging API. These innovative solutions bring advanced, AI-powered image generation into apps, platforms, and digital experiences, enabling developers and businesses to create engaging, personalized features for their users.

The Luxand Cloud dashboard showcasing the Baby Maker API in action. Screenshot of the Luxand Cloud dashboard illustrating how the Aging API works.

The Baby Maker API generates realistic predictions of what a child might look like based on two parent photos. Designed for entertainment, lifestyle, and social apps, it offers a playful yet highly engaging feature that can increase user interaction and retention.

The Aging API applies advanced facial transformation technology to simulate how a person might look as they age. This solution can be used in entertainment, health, and beauty applications, providing an interactive experience for users who want to visualize their future appearance.

Developers and businesses can access both APIs from a single, user-friendly dashboard, where they can seamlessly work with Baby Maker and Aging solutions at the same time. Within the dashboard, Luxand Cloud provides clear and accessible documentation to ensure fast and straightforward integration, along with scalable infrastructure that supports projects of any size. All requests are processed quickly and reliably in the cloud, while real-time usage monitoring gives teams full visibility and control over their workflows.

With the launch of the Baby Maker API and Aging API, Luxand Сloud continues its mission to deliver accessible, developer-friendly AI tools that open up new creative and commercial opportunities.

About Luxand Cloud

Luxand Cloud delivers advanced facial recognition technology, offering a full suite of AI-powered tools for developers and businesses. Its solutions include an intuitive API for seamless integration, as well as ready-to-use products tailored to industry needs. Built to enhance security and optimize customer experiences, Luxand Cloud's technology is trusted by globally recognized brands, including Samsung, Ford, Universal, Philips, LG, Boeing, and many others.

Contact Information

Luxand Cloud

815 N. Royal St. Suite 202

Alexandria, VA, 22314, USA

+1 800 471 5636

[email protected]

https://www.luxand.cloud/

