Luxand FaceSDK Achieves Remarkable Success in NIST Real-World Face Recognition Tests

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxand's FaceSDK has proven its prowess in the recent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), delivering remarkable outcomes. Notably, it ranked in the top 21.8% for the Visa-Border Combination test, a particularly demanding scenario that contrasts a visa photo with an image taken at a border under challenging conditions.

Why This Is Important

The Visa-Border Combination test mirrors a frequent real-life challenge where visa images, typically captured under ideal lighting, are matched with inferior quality border-crossing photos. This scenario is made more complex by Yaw ≥ 45, where the head is significantly turned from the camera. Luxand FaceSDK's high accuracy in these tough conditions demonstrates its resilience and dependability in practical applications.

Grasping NIST's Evaluations

For those versed in face recognition tech, NIST's FRVT is considered the benchmark for assessing face recognition algorithms. These thorough evaluations cover various settings, including the 1:1 matching test, which compares a probe image to a gallery image to assess recognition accuracy.

Essential metrics include:

False Match Rate (FMR): Gauges how often different individuals are incorrectly matched. Luxand FaceSDK's low FMR highlights its accuracy.

False Non-Match Rate (FNMR): Indicates the frequency of failing to match two images of the same person. A low FNMR with Luxand underscores its consistency in recognizing individuals accurately.

About Luxand

Luxand FaceSDK effortlessly incorporates biometric authentication into their applications. Renowned for its flexibility and dependability, it is compatible with 15 programming languages and systems.

Luxand has recently launched FaceSDK version 8.2, featuring the iBeta Certified Liveness Add-on, which boosts security with passive liveness detection on Android, iOS, Windows/x64, and Linux/x64. This release also enhances stability for samples using React Native, Flutter, and .NET, and provides updated Python wrapper documentation.

