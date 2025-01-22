Luxardo Del Santo Makes U.S. Debut

Del Santo Herbal Liqueur honors Luxardo's commitment to creating top-quality liqueurs that will charm even the most discriminating palates. It is a balanced blend of infusions of various herbs and roots such as achillea moscata, mace, galanga, cinnamon, carnation, aromatic calamus and many others. The wonderfully complex honeyed-silky palate has minty freshness, rooty notes and is mellow yet with grippy alcohol bite. Its bittersweet taste and spicy notes make it a brilliant ingredient that can equally be enjoyed in cocktails or enjoyed neat as an indulgent after-dinner drink.

"Del Santo Herbal Liqueur is an exciting new offering for the American consumer, as we've seen a growing passion for premium spirits and liqueurs," said Matteo Luxardo, Luxardo Board Member and Export Director. "We are always looking for ways to bring innovative products with deep Italian roots to the US market. As such, we couldn't be more excited about witnessing one of our decades-old favorite liqueurs, Del Santo, quickly become a cocktail essential for seasoned bartenders and home mixologists in the US."

"This historic liqueur has been cherished by the Luxardo family and enjoyed by Italians for decades," said Dan Leese, CEO of Hotaling & Co. "Now, it's America's turn to experience it. We are thrilled to add Luxardo Del Santo to Hotaling & Co.'s robust portfolio of cocktail and bar essentials."

Luxardo Del Santo pairs perfectly with Luxardo Maraschino Originale and Luxardo Dry Gin with lemon juice and a lemon zest garnish for a classic Last Word Cocktail. This herbaceous liqueur is also perfect in Bijou and Trato Hecho cocktails or paired with mezcal for a creative Última Palabra variation of the Last Word.

Produced in the historic Luxardo distillery in Torreglia, Italy, Del Santo Herbal Liqueur is set to become a bar cart favorite thanks to its long shelf life and flavor profile, which will enable professional and home bartenders to mix a variety of delicious cocktails.

Imported by San Francisco's Hotaling & Co., Del Santo Herbal Liqueur has an SRP of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle and will be available at select retailers and at www.luxardousa.com starting October 2024. For more information, visit LuxardoUSA.com and @LuxardoUSA on Instagram.

About Luxardo

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Hotaling & Co. carries on a pioneering spirit that began in 1993 under the then-company name Anchor Distilling Company, which brought back copper pot distilling in the U.S. with its introduction of Junipero Gin and Old Potrero Rye Whiskey. The name Hotaling & Co. nods to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share a commitment to craft and care. Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Fiero Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore the full range of brands.

