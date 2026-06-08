Luxardo Introduces the First Decaf Espresso Liqueur

Following the success of Luxardo's best-selling Espresso Liqueur, this decaf expression delivers the same bold, authentic espresso flavor and uncompromising Luxardo quality without the caffeine. This innovation addresses the growing modern demand for flexibility and mindful consumption, allowing cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders to enjoy the full espresso ritual, while maintaining complete control over their experience where few options previously existed.

Crafted in the Italian tradition, the liqueur reflects seven generations of Luxardo expertise and is produced following a meticulous, multi-step process. Decaffeinated Arabica beans sourced from Brazil, Vietnam, and Uganda are roasted, ground, and infused over 25 days to replicate a freshly pulled espresso shot, extracting essential oils and body, resulting in an authentic espresso-forward profile with notes of cocoa, subtle sweetness, a medium body and a smooth, balanced finish.

"Espresso is not simply a flavor profile. It is one of the most defining expressions of Italian culture. Our responsibility as a family producer is to preserve that authenticity in everything we create," said Matteo Luxardo, global export director at Luxardo. "Innovation is never about moving away from tradition, it's about finding new ways to express it. Creating a decaffeinated version of our espresso liqueur allowed us to stay true to tradition and our quality standards while expanding the ways people can enjoy espresso cocktails to their liking in a modern context."

Designed for both professional bars and home bar carts, Luxardo Decaf Espresso Liqueur enables a wide range of cocktails, from classics like the Espresso Martini to lighter, modern serves such as the Espresso Tonic. The decaf expression has a true-to-origin Italian profile and unique versatility that allows bartenders and at-home enthusiasts to create consistent, elevated cocktails without the need for fresh espresso.

"For years, espresso cocktails have been one of the most in-demand serves on menus, but there has never been a true decaf solution behind the bar. As consumers increasingly seek to extend café-style moments into the evening without the effects of caffeine, the decaf liqueur provides a cocktail-ready solution," said Brian Radics, chief marketing officer at Hotaling & Co. "Espresso Liqueur has been the fastest-growing product in the U.S. Luxardo portfolio. We believe consumers and bartenders will respond similarly to our new decaf offering and embrace decaf cocktails as part of their cocktail programs and at-home occasions."

Imported by Hotaling & Co., Luxardo Decaf Espresso Liqueur contains just 0.4 mg of caffeine per ounce and is bottled at 27% ABV. The liqueur opens with aromas of lightly roasted espresso and cocoa, followed by a bright palate with gentle sweetness and a smooth, clean finish with hints of caramelized sugar and subtle citrus. It is an all-natural liqueur with no added coloring agents and is the latest innovation in Luxardo's growing portfolio.

Luxardo Decaf Espresso Liqueur has a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750 ml bottle and is available at select retailers including BevMo!, Total Wine & More and Eataly, as well as on-premise accounts and online at luxardousa.com or shop.hotalingandgo.com.

To find a bottle near you, discover cocktail recipes and learn more, visit luxardousa.com, or follow us on Instagram @luxardousa.

About Luxardo:

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer and original cherry producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family, who have elevated drinks to cocktails for over 200 years. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. Today, the Luxardo product range stretches from the world-renowned Maraschino Cherries to top-selling and innovative Italian liqueurs including Bitter Bianco, Del Santo, Limoncello, and Espresso. Luxardo products are currently available in over 86 different countries around the world, including the U.S., where Luxardo products can be found at over 40,000 retailers and online. For more information, please visit luxardousa.com, or follow @luxardousa Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. With a dedication to artisanal spirits that started in 1993 under the name Anchor Distilling Company, which heralded the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, Hotaling & Co. carries on a pioneering legacy through its name, giving a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share a commitment to craft and care. Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Fiero Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, Dingle, BarSol Pisco, Christian Drouin, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, Silvio Carta, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com to explore the full range of brands.

Media Contact:

Demonstrate PR for Luxardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Hotaling