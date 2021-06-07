Luxardo Launches Premium Canned Cocktails Nationwide

"Hotaling & Co. values the artisanal nature and likeminded spirits behind Luxardo and we are pleased to launch Luxardo canned cocktails as the first-ever ready-to-drink line within our portfolio," says Hotaling & Co. CEO and president Dan Leese. "As our consumers prepare for summer, they want refreshing artisanal and premium options for on-the-go occasions that provide convenience and class. Now they can have a grab-and-go cocktail without sacrificing the quality and taste of their favorite drinks."

While Luxardo has always stood for celebrating convivial occasions, Luxardo canned cocktails, produced by Hotaling & Co., are the most social and extroverted expressions of the Luxardo portfolio and bring intriguing, creative canned 'Cocktails Italiano' to curious cocktail explorers. An ode to the Italian Riviera, the innovative packaging designed by award-winning Rooster Factory, will stand out on the shelf or the floor, breaking through category clutter and providing a refreshing new option for consumers.

"For 200 years, Luxardo's legacy has prioritized consumers. Our family recipe has been sipped by kings, sold on the Titanic and has created an elevated experience for cocktail lovers into the 21st century," says Matteo Luxardo, Export Director for Luxardo. "The canned cocktail market has been rapidly growing in the last year and it only made sense for Luxardo to introduce its classic recipes in the format that supports the modern consumers' needs for any on-the-go occasion."

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the RTD category has grown 43% in global consumption this year and has become well-suited for off-premise consumers during the lockdown. While RTDs continue to be popular among consumers, there are few options for trusted and premium quality cocktails to choose from. Luxardo canned cocktails meet the unmet need for artisanal, bartender-quality RTDs within the market. Each of Luxardo's three expressions include unique tasting notes to create an authentic flavor and refined finish in every can. For social trendsetters, Aperitivo Spritz, Bianco Spritz and Sour Cherry Gin & Tonic are light and bright in personality, and perfect for daytime occasions at home or on the go.

Aperitivo Spritz

(10% alcohol by volume; 250ml per can; $19.99 SRP per 4-pack)

Long before the orange drink took over Instagram — approximately 200 years before — Italians were enjoying Aperitivo hour with a timeless Spritz. Aperitivo Spritz's refreshing botanical and citrus flavors make it the perfect companion for a sunny brunch spread. Luxardo's canned Aperitivo Spritz contains Luxardo's Aperitivo liqueur with sparkling water and natural flavors. Tasting notes: orange zest, refreshingly sweet.

Bianco Spritz

(10% alcohol by volume; 250ml per can; $19.99 SRP per 4-pack)

Drier, lighter, and more bitter, Luxardo Bianco Spritz creates a an innovative take on the classically Italian Spritz. The Bianco Spritz is a celebration of rediscovered classics. The canned Bianco Spritz contains Luxardo Bitters with sparkling water and natural flavors. Tasting notes: grapefruit zest, a touch of sweetness, bitter finish.

Sour Cherry Gin and Tonic

(10% alcohol by volume; 250ml per can; $19.99 SRP per 4-pack)

For the connoisseur of classics, the sour, fruity aroma of marasca cherries mixed with notes of juniper adds a pleasantly sweet aftertaste to the standard Gin and Tonic. The simplicity in ingredients lends itself to innovation, poolside or on the go— and this canned recipe of Luxardo Sour Cherry flavored Gin and sparkling water stands as proof, among thousands of others. Tasting notes: rich cherry, vibrant juniper, sweet finish.

Luxardo canned cocktails, produced by Hotaling & Co., will be available in 4-packs and can now be purchased exclusively at select Whole Foods and Total Wine locations within the U.S. in the following states: Calif., Texas, Ariz., Colo., Conn., Minn., Mo., Mass., Md., N.J., La., Nev., Wash., Ky., Mich., Ill., Ind.

For more information, please visit www.HotalingandCo.com.

About Luxardo

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

