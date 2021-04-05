Luxardo Reaches Milestone 200th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxardo, a multi-generation family-owned premier Italian liqueur producer, launches a new campaign today to celebrate its 200th anniversary. Since the founding in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, Luxardo has been a staple through the golden age of cocktails and the modern eras of mixology. For 200 years, the very first recipe for Luxardo's Maraschino Originale has never changed, and it's the reason why the brand has been found in bars and on bar carts for generations. Today, the brand remains privately owned and operated by the 6th and 7th generations of the Luxardo family who are committed to ensuring the legacy of Girolamo Luxardo continues.

"I am honored to celebrate 200 years of our family's legacy," said Franco Luxardo, Senior Partner at Luxardo. "The fifth, sixth and seventh generations of our family are together committed to giving due continuity of Girolamo Luxardo's vision, thus preserving the identity of an independent family business."

Imported by San Francisco's Hotaling & Co., Luxardo is known most widely for its proprietary marasca cherry portfolio of products, including Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and Luxardo Original Maraschino Cherries and is one of the oldest distilleries in the world. Since its founding in 1821, seven generations of the Luxardo family have helped reinvent classics cocktails and inspire convivial moments throughout cocktail history. The brand's portfolio includes a comprehensive mix of internationally renowned products, offering cocktail enthusiasts a full range of classic Italian liqueurs as well as recent innovations like Bitter Bianco for the white Negroni, and Sour Cherry Gin, which meet the needs of the modern mixologist and cocktail connoisseur.

"Luxardo is a historical leader in artisanal spirits and we are proud to be a part of the brand's story spanning 200 years," says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. "Luxardo brings authenticity and likeminded spirits to Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio of innovative artisanal gins, whiskeys, liqueurs and more. Today, we celebrate this milestone for the Luxardo family and we look forward to future innovations from the family that will shape the industry for generations to come."

The celebration campaign invites consumers to visit a new campaign microsite where they can learn to mix up new cocktails and about Luxardo's history with a downloadable signature cocktail recipe book, enter a new sweepstakes to win a premium, fully stocked bar cart and learn more about the brand's portfolio of products. Luxardo will also be launching a new product later in the year to further shape the future of the brand.

200th Anniversary Website and Film

Over two centuries, wherever great cocktails are made, there's been Luxardo. To pay tribute to this idea, Luxardo has launched a new campaign website, www.Luxardo200th.com. The online experience offers celebratory content including a new 60-second film that highlights the history between the brand and the cocktail. Users can also find more information on Luxardo, where to purchase, enter in the 200th anniversary sweepstakes and download the 200th Anniversary Cocktail Recipe E-book. More information on the exciting new product launch can be found on the website later in the year.

Luxardo 200th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Between September 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, consumers will be able to enter in the Luxardo 200th Anniversary Sweepstakes for a chance to win a premium, fully stocked bar cart of Luxardo favorites. Weekly giveaways will reward participants with prizes for mixing up convivial cocktails and sharing creations on social media with the official hashtag, #PerfectServe. Additional rules and regulations can be found at www.luxardo200th.com/sweepstakes-official-rules.

200th Anniversary Cocktail Recipe E-book

The Luxardo name has been synonymous with the history of cocktails: stirred into the first Manhattan cocktail ever mixed, served in the grand halls of the Titanic, and poured into a Daquiri at Hemingway's behest, the Luxardo family has perfected spirits for generations. The 200th Anniversary Cocktail Recipe E-book provides formulas for legendary depths of flavor, inspired classics and reinvented icons, with a signature Italian twist. The recipe book includes a historical timeline of 20 cocktails and notable background of how each drink came to be, with a Luxardo twist: a Sour Cherry Martinez with Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin, The Last Word, with equal parts Luxardo London Dry Gin and Luxardo Maraschino Originale Liqueur, and the coveted Luxardo Aperitivo Spritz.

Photos can be found here. For more information, please visit www.Luxardo200th.com or HotalingandCo.com. Follow Luxardo on Twitter and Instagram @LuxardoUSA or on Facebook at Facebook.com/LuxardoUSA.

About Luxardo

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

SOURCE Hotaling & Co.

Related Links

http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo

