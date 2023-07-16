LUXASIA bags double hat-trick with third win at Deloitte's Best Managed Companies Singapore and three wins at Retail Asia Awards 2023

News provided by

LUXASIA

16 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXASIA has been named one of Singapore's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for the third time running on 28 Jun 2023. In parallel, it also took home three wins at the Retail Asia Awards 2023 on 15 Jun 2023, namely Luxury Beauty Retailer of the Year for Singapore, for Philippines, and Brand Store of the Year for Indonesia. These awards are an encouraging affirmation of the company's achievements and progress, arriving timely right in the middle of its rigorous three-year strategic growth plan culminating in end 2024.

Continue Reading
The LUXASIA & Deloitte Teams at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Singapore awards dinner and celebrations.
The LUXASIA & Deloitte Teams at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Singapore awards dinner and celebrations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9185251-luxasia-deloitte-singapore-best-managed-companies/ 

Emerging from Deloitte's strict assessment, the judging panel commended LUXASIA for its clear and strategic market penetration plan for future growth, focus on technology to improve operational efficiency and customer experience, as well as its commitment to enhancing talent acquisition, human capital management, and brand visibility. Since their last win, the Group has expanded its brand portfolio through major partnerships with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Laura Mercier, Olaplex, and more. Furthermore, LUXASIA continues outdoing itself by formulating a proprietary retail excellence framework called RX, aimed at bringing consistent and best-in-class retail operations and customer service quality, enabled by technology, quality control, and audit processes.

These efforts also paved the way for its triple-win at Retail Asia Awards 2023. In the past year, LUXASIA has successfully launched boutiques for the likes of Diptyque, Creed, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and many stores and counters for other brands, bolstering the Group's position as the largest beauty player by market share in Singapore. In the Philippines, LUXASIA has launch of its own multi-brand retail concept called SkinSmart to expand market dominance beyond fragrance into make-up, haircare, and skincare categories. Finally, in Indonesia, the Group spearheads a milestone expansion into a category adjacent to its luxury beauty core – luxury lifestyle. In partnership with a leading global consumer-tech company, LUXASIA launched 16 direct-to-consumer points-of-sales including a state-of-the-art boutique and the brand's official website. Furthermore, the team had developed a technology solution to accurately measures retail traffic and consumers' responses to campaigns, enabling iterative sharpening of mechanics.

In response, Group CEO Dr Wolfgang Baier enthuses, "We are very honored by these hat-trick wins. It is a solid affirmation of our strategy, transformation, and growth. A big THANK YOU to our amazing team of 2700 talents across Asia Pacific for your excellence and all our esteemed brand partners for your trust. Let us continue soaring together!"

Media Contact
Brynner Janato
+65 6488 8880 
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154242/Luxasia_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571746/LUXASIA_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE LUXASIA

Also from this source

LUXASIA bags double hat-trick with third win at Deloitte's Best Managed Companies Singapore and three wins at Retail Asia Awards 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.