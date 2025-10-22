Luxauro Launches Strategic Collaboration with Phoenix Ignited to Power the -X-Skyway Metaverse

The TorqueForm's 3D Virtual World Expands Through a Creative Alliance for Immersive Business, Art, and Innovation

SWAN VALLEY, Mont., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxauro, the advanced e-commerce arm of the TorqueForm Tribrid Platform, announces a strategic collaboration with Phoenix Ignited, a Montana-based creative technology company specializing in 3D modeling, immersive environments, and interactive digital design. This working relationship supports the next stage of development for -X-Skyway, the official metaverse of the TorqueForm.

What is -X-Skyway?

-X-Skyway is the virtual world of the TorqueForm—an immersive, business-centric metaverse being built to empower modern entrepreneurs, professionals, merchants, and creators alike. Designed as a digitally rendered landscape of enterprise, -X-Skyway offers a growing network of virtual suites where users can engage in advanced commerce and meaningful creativity.

Within this interactive 3D world, users can create or explore:

Virtual stores

Crowdfunding galleries and digital showcases connected with TF Empires for campaigns, launches, and supporter engagement

Professional office suites through Gold Metal Guild (GMG) to feature professional services and specials

Edutainment spaces that merge knowledge with entertainment for impactful experiences

As part of the TorqueForm's Tribrid ecosystem—fusing advanced e-commerce, customized rewards-based crowdfunding, and capitalized professional networking—-X-Skyway elevates how brands, services, and missions are experienced. With Phoenix Ignited joining forces in immersive design and 3D modeling, this virtual world is being constructed to be more than visually stunning—it is ready for independent enterprise in the metaverse era.

TorqueForm: A New Standard in Digital Infrastructure

The TorqueForm is a patent-pending platform at the heart of a larger framework known as the Triptych Fusion—an innovative combination of:

Artificial Intelligence (Co-TFPilot)

The strategies of Independent Integration Systems Engineering (XSE)

The TorqueForm Tribrid (Luxauro, TF Empires, and Gold Metal Guild)

This fusion brings advanced automation, enterprise systems integration, and commerce-driven architecture into a single enterprising ecosystem. Now, with -X-Skyway as its immersive extension, TorqueForm users can expand their virtual presence in truly innovative ways—where services, stories, and brands are not just viewed, but experienced.

Launch Perks for Early Access

To mark this exciting phase of development and welcome new users, Luxauro is offering several limited-time incentives for early adopters:

Claim a Complimentary Virtual Property

Register a free TorqueForm account and reserve a digital property in -X-Skyway that corresponds to your real-world address—yours to hold as the metaverse frontier expands.

Receive a Bonus 3D -X-Skyway Suite

Businesses approved for a paid Luxauro Merchant or Gold Metal Guild Professional account during the promotional period will be eligible to receive a bonus 3D suite to showcase their brand or services inside -X-Skyway.

Free Access to the TorqueForm Tribrid

All users with free merchant / professional accounts can:

Launch crowdfunding projects via TF Empires

Sell up to 7 products on Luxauro

Offer 1 professional service through GMG

Engage in community forums and messaging

Reserve a digital property in -X-Skyway

About Phoenix Ignited

Phoenix Ignited is a Montana-based creative technology company offering immersive design and development services across the digital frontier. Their specialties include:

3D modeling and realistic rendering

Immersive environment and metaverse design

Web development and custom animations

Video production and visual storytelling

Drone services for aerial media and virtual integrations

With a unique blend of artistry, technical precision, and innovation, Phoenix Ignited helps brands and creators bring their visions to life in the next generation of interactive platforms.

Redefining Digital Engagement

Through this collaboration, -X-Skyway becomes more than a virtual world—it becomes a transformative space where people can feature and browse professional services, launch and support campaigns, and shop in immersive venues. Whether you're an artist, startup, service provider, or visionary founder, -X-Skyway offers tools to help you connect with your audience like never before.

"Our collaboration with Phoenix Ignited is more than a technical enhancement—it's a visionary leap forward. Together, we are redefining how people experience commerce, entrepreneurship, professional services, and art in a 3D world that feels alive and interactive."

–Victor Miely, Co-Founder, Luxauro

Explore More

To preview available suites, reserve your virtual property, receive a bonus -X-Skyway suite, and learn more about the TorqueForm metaverse, visit:

https://xskyway.com

About the companies behind the Triptych Fusion

The TorqueForm and -X-Skyway are trademarks of Luxauro, LLC, a subsidiary of Operation Gold, LLC, which also owns Goldevine, LLC (DBA TF Empires). Gold Metal Guild (GMG) is a registered DBA of Luxauro, LLC.

The Triptych Fusion is a groundbreaking integration that combines the TorqueForm Tribrid Platform (advanced e-commerce (Luxauro), rewards-based crowdfunding (TF Empires), and capitalized professional networking (Gold Metal Guild)), Artificial Intelligence (Co-TFPilot), and employs the strategies of Independent Integration Systems Engineering (XSE), a Montana nonprofit.

Phoenix Ignited, LLC, an independent creative technology company led by Walter Miely, provides digital development and immersive design support to the TorqueForm metaverse.

Together, this fusion is designed to support sustainable enterprise, creative independence, and professional innovation while promoting local economic growth with global impact.

Victor and Angela Miely

Founders, Luxauro, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Luxauro, LLC