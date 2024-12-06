LUXE Bidet Has You covered with Perfect and Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas

LUXE Bidet

Dec 06, 2024, 12:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and LUXE Bidet has the perfect solution for those looking for a thoughtful, affordable last-minute gift: the NEO 185 Plus bidet attachment.

A gift that combines luxury, comfort, and sustainability,the NEO 185 Plus bidet attachment is engineered to fit any standard toilet, bringing you a truly unique set of features that set it apart from the competition.

NEO 185 Plus Packaging with woman holding up the box
Person installing the NEO 185 Plus bidet under the toilet seat
The NEO 185 Plus bidet spraying water from the bidet nozzles on the toilet
NEI 185 Plus bidet installed on a toilet next to an evergreen Christmas tree
NEO 185 Plus bidets centered around each other in the colors White, Chrome, Rose Gold, and Gold
With patented EZ-Lift Hinges™, cleaning between the bidet and toilet bowl has never been easier. The advanced 360° Self-Clean Mode™ is designed to flush away any debris from both the Guard Gate and Nozzles for ultimate cleanliness. Plus, it's the ONLY bidet attachment on the market that can be installed without having to remove your toilet seat, making installation a breeze. Its adjustable design allows for custom positioning to meet your exact needs.

Perfect for family members, friends, or newlyweds, the NEO 185 Plus is a practical gift that promotes hygiene and helps reduce toilet paper waste, making it both an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. Whether you're looking for a unique gift or a way to upgrade someone's bathroom, the NEO 185 Plus is a great way to show you care without breaking the bank.

LUXE Bidet offers an easy and affordable way to give the gift of comfort and convenience this holiday season.

About LUXE Bidet
Founded in 2008 in sunny San Diego, LUXE Bidet offers some of the most popular, best-selling products on Amazon, designed to completely transform your bathroom experience and elevate your hygiene routine.

For more information, visit https://luxebidet.com/pages/neo-185-plus-highlights.

Contact:
Emma Dunnigan
LUXE Bidet
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Bidet

