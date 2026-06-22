LUXE Bidet Partners with Walmart to Bring Premium Hygiene to Every Home This Summer with Exclusive Bidet Attachment

Walmart-Exclusive W85 Bidet Offered at Lowest Price Ever During Walmart Deals, Walmart's Summer Savings Event

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet, the leader in accessible hygiene products, announced an exciting limited-time deal on their W85 dual-nozzle bidet attachment. During Walmart Deals, happening concurrently with Amazon Prime Day, the W85 will be available for just $29.99, reduced from its original retail price of $49.99, only at walmart.com. The W85 delivers the same premium quality as the best-selling LUXE Bidet NEO 185 bidet, in an exclusive Pearl Gray color, only at Walmart. Shop now at: https://luxe.link/w85

A Growing Category with a Purpose

Bidets are one of the fastest-growing categories in home improvement, and it's easy to see why. As more households look for practical ways to reduce everyday spending, cutting back on toilet paper has become an obvious and impactful choice. At $29.99, the W85 makes it easier than ever for shoppers to make the switch.

The Perfect Summer Project

No electricity is required, and no plumber is needed to install the W85 bidet. Every W85 comes with all the parts and hardware required for a quick, straightforward installation, making it ideal for both homeowners and renters.

Premium Features, Wallet-Friendly Price

The LUXE Bidet W85 delivers high-quality features typically found in more expensive models. Its dual wash modes deliver a powerful rear wash and a gentler feminine wash, helpful for everyday use, monthly cycles, and expectant or new mothers. Nozzles automatically retract and self-clean after every cycle, protected by a hygienic guard gate between uses. The pressure control knob allows easy adjustment from a gentle rinse to a stronger stream. Built with metal-ceramic core high-pressure valves and steel hoses rather than plastic components, the W85 is built to last, backed by an 18-Month Warranty.

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet makes high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. As the #1 best-selling bidet in America, LUXE Bidet has helped millions of households upgrade their bathrooms without replacing their toilets, and has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Bidet