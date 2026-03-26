LUXE Bidet Hides a Gold Toilet Loaded with Cash in San Diego for St. Patrick's Day

America's #1 Best-Selling Bidet Brand Sponsors a City-Wide Scavenger Hunt, Sparking a Frenzy in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet, the #1 best-selling bidet brand in America, brought a San Diego twist to St. Patrick's Day this year by sponsoring a "money drop" with SD Scavengers, a popular local scavenger hunt group that hides cash for followers to find across the city.

LUXE Bidet Hides a Gold Toilet Loaded with $600 in San Diego for St. Patrick's Day Post this LUXE Bidet and SD Scavengers hid a gold toilet loaded with cash somewhere in San Diego for locals to find on St. Patrick's Day. Watch the recap. Speed Speed

The stunt: a gold toilet outfitted with a gold-plated LUXE Bidet, hidden atop the steep stairs of Civita Park and stuffed with $600 in cash. A clue was shared the night before, and when the location was revealed St. Patrick's Day afternoon, participants searching for a pot of gold sprinted up the hill to claim it.

The prize was claimed in less than 5 minutes, but then a crowd formed, taking turns photographing the gold toilet and negotiating to take it home. The turnout and energy caught even the LUXE Bidet team by surprise, with many more participants showing up than expected and the buzz continuing on social media until well after the hunt wrapped.

"The response exceeded my expectations," said Sophia, marketing representative at LUXE Bidet. "Seeing people race across San Diego for a gold toilet and then stick around just to take pictures with it even after the cash was gone tells me that this concept has legs."

In addition to the in-person event, LUXE Bidet held a nationwide Instagram giveaway of 25 NEO 185 Plus bidets, their easy-to-install, non-electric model with dual wash modes, 360° self-clean mode, and patented flip feature, all for under $60 on Amazon.

Attendees and followers have already been calling for the gold toilet to make appearances in other cities. SD Scavengers operates in more than 18 major cities across the United States, and fans are eager to see the hunt go national.

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet makes high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. The #1 best-selling bidet brand on Amazon, LUXE Bidet has helped millions of households upgrade their bathrooms without replacing their toilets, and has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored.

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SOURCE LUXE Bidet