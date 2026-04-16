LUXE Bidet's April Fools Joke Is a Lo-Fi Album to Poop to and It Bops

Lofi Beats by LUXE Bidet Is the Soundtrack Worth Sitting Down For

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet, the #1 best-selling bidet brand in America, has done something no one asked for but everyone needed. The result is Lofi Beats by LUXE Bidet, a 20-track album to study, relax, and yes, poop to, now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The 20-track, 59-minute album opens with "Porcelain Reflections" and was created in collaboration with musicians Sencer Vann and Adam Coe, who built each track around actual sounds recorded from a LUXE Bidet in use, including water running from the spray, knobs turning, water dripping, and the meditative rush of a flush, all woven into mellow, sample-based beats. It is the follow-up to LUXE Bidet's previous release, My NEO Plus, and somehow, a bidet brand is 2/2 in the music industry.

With LUXE Bidet, expect the unexpected. While the album released on April Fools Day, what started as a stunt surprisingly turned into something the internet actually wanted. Fans have been saving, sharing, and adding it to their playlists, genuinely impressed that a bidet brand dropped something worth listening to. The album also includes a lo-fi style visual component found on YouTube, further enhancing listener experience.

"We make the #1 bidet in America," said LUXE Bidet. "At some point, we had to ask ourselves, what else does the bathroom need? The answer was obvious. A lofi playlist."

Whether you're grinding through a study session, decompressing after a long day, or just answering nature's call, Lofi Beats by LUXE Bidet was made for the moment. It's the perfect companion to the brand's latest drop, Whift Bidet, the first bidet with a built-in deodorizer that sprays before you go, and comes with scents like Ocean Mist, Lemon Peel, and English Lavender.

Stream it now on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet is the #1 best-selling bidet brand in America, making high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. Featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored, LUXE Bidet is on a mission to make better bathroom experiences accessible to everyone.

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SOURCE LUXE Bidet