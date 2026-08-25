LUXE Bidet Turns a Trade Show Floor Into a Bathroom Wonderland at NACDS TSE 2026

A Bathroom You Actually Want to Walk Through

LUXE Bidet's booth unfolded like its own miniature world: a winding, wave-shaped path in three distinct colors guided attendees through dedicated zones for NEO PLUS, Cleanser, and WHIFT Bidet. At each stop, a live toilet demo took center stage against a backlit wall calling out the product's key features, framed by fresh flower arrangements. Attendees could snap photos at branded photo-op stations and enter to win a free bidet at an on-site giveaway, making the booth as much of an experience as a display.

Booth Buzz Turns Into Buyer Interest

The interest wasn't just anecdotal. Retail buyers, the same audience responsible for deciding what lands on store shelves, voted the WHIFT Bidet a Product Showcase winner this year, marking the second consecutive year LUXE Bidet has taken home the award. For a category still earning its place in mainstream retail, back-to-back recognition from buyers themselves is a clear signal of where the brand is headed next.

They Came Back for More

Word of mouth carried the booth's momentum throughout the show. Attendees who stopped for a demo often came back with coworkers in tow, and many returning visitors from last year's expo said they had already picked up additional LUXE Bidets for their own homes or as gifts since last year's show. LUXE Bidet gave away free bidets through its on-site giveaway again this year, continuing a tradition that's helped turn first-time visitors into repeat fans.

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet is the #1 best-selling bidet in America, making high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. Featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored, LUXE Bidet is on a mission to make better bathroom experiences accessible to everyone.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Bidet